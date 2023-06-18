2023 F1 Canadian GP: Nico Hulkenberg given 3-place grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton to start P3

In an unexpected turn of events, Lewis Hamilton's starting position on the grid for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix has been upgraded to third place after Nico Hulkenberg was handed a three-place grid penalty. Hulkenberg's elation from securing a surprising second position during qualifying was short-lived as the Haas driver fell foul of the stewards' decision.

The qualifying session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal was marred with rain. Hulkenberg capitalized on the challenging circumstances and secured a remarkable second place on the grid for the Canadian GP.

However, his impressive outing on the wet surface was spoiled by an investigation into a potential red flag breach. Following a thorough review of the incident, the stewards concluded that Hulkenberg had indeed violated the rules and decided to impose a three-place grid penalty on the German driver.

As a result, he has been demoted from second to fifth place on the starting grid. This penalty subsequently allows Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell to move up the grid and claim the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

Initially, there were concerns that Hulkenberg could face an even more severe punishment like a ten-position penalty. However, the stewards took into account mitigating circumstances and decided that a lesser penalty was more appropriate.

The report stated:

"The normal penalty for failure to slow under red flags is 10 grid positions. However, in view of the mitigating circumstance, a lower penalty is appropriate."

For Hamilton, the penalty imposed on Hulkenberg comes as a stroke of luck. The seven-time F1 world champion has been eyeing a podium finish and is determined to make a strong impact in the Canadian GP.

With the grid reshuffle, the 38-year-old now finds himself in third place at the start of the race, giving him a great opportunity to challenge for a top position.

The penalty also means an upgrade in the starting positions of George Russell, who will start the race from the fourth position, and Fernando Alonso, who has now received a front-row position on the starting grid in Montreal alongside Max Verstappen, coincidentally the same as 2022.

Lewis Hamilton eyes to give tough fight to Fernando Alonso

With Nico Hulkenberg now out of the front row, Fernando Alonso remains to be the only stumbling block between Lewis Hamilton and the first-placed Max Verstappen.

However, the Brit has his eyes set on finishing ahead of Aston Martin's Alonso. In the post-race interview after the qualifying session, Hamilton acknowledged the dominance of Verstappen on the grid. The Red Bull driver recorded a stunning lap time of 1m 25.825s, securing yet another pole position on the grid.

Hamilton realized the challenge of surpassing Verstappen, as he looked determined to get the better of Alonso and secure a podium finish in the Canadian GP.

“If I can hold on to Alonso and give him hell, that's what I'll do.”

With Haas' Nico Hulkenberg now behind Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion might even be eyeing to get the better of Max Verstappen to secure his first race win since 2021. However, that appears to be a long shot at the moment.

