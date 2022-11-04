2023 F1 Chinese GP might get canceled, reports veteran F1 journalist

The 2023 F1 Chinese GP is going to get canceled. That's the view of veteran F1 journalist Joe Saward.

In his weekly blog, Saward talked about how China's strict zero-COVID policy could prove to be a deterrent when it comes to holding a race at the venue. He expressed confidence in stating that there will be no Chinese GP next season. In his blog, he wrote about the possibility of the sport returning to China, stating:

"Today we have China’s Guanyu Zhou but the Chinese are not yet getting excited. Things are a little complicated because I sense a new kind of caution in F1 about China. The 2023 race is going to be called off because of the zero-COVID policy. The Chinese leadership cannot let F1 bust all the rules without it stirring up trouble and that is the last thing that they want. So the race will have to go and maybe in 2024, they will get round to easing the lockdowns and getting on with life. At the same time, I feel that the view of China is changing. It is no longer viewed (as) the investment opportunity it once was and lots of Western companies are winding down their operations."

Saward also suggested that if things don't change soon, the sport could take a look at India as a market. The south Asian nation has a population of almost 1.4 billion at the moment, with an ever-growing F1 fanbase. He wrote:

"China’s failure to condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine has not gone down well in the West and President Xi’s combative attitude towards Taiwan is worrying. The sport cut all ties with Russia soon after the invasion of Ukraine – and would likely do the same if Taiwan was attacked. But, worse than that, there is a wariness about China that the leadership has created. I am sure they don’t give a monkey’s about F1, but it could mean that Formula 1 will move its targets to places in Asia where it is easier to do business. Yes, China has 1.4 billion people, but India has about the same. Perhaps if the Indians can get rid of their red tape and the sport might look again. Perhaps not."

Is F1 looking at a 23-race calendar?

With China dropping out, could the sport be looking at a 23-race calendar or will there be a replacement lined up? This is something that would be worth keeping an eye on because even this season, China was supposed to be a part of the calendar only to lose out in the later stages.

In terms of replacements, there's Portimao available in Europe while the Turkish GP could make a return to the sport once again.

