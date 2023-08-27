2023 F1 Dutch GP: Full race results of an action-packed race in Zandvoort

The 2023 F1 Dutch GP made up for the lack of action over the last month. The race kept the viewers on the edge of their seats for the entirety of the 72 laps.

Weathering out various interruptions from the rain, Max Verstappen entertained his home crowd at Zandvoort by winning his third consecutive Dutch GP. Doing so, he has also equaled former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive wins.

Fernando Alonso put in a masterful effort in the changing conditions to put Aston Martin back on the podium since the Canadian GP. Pierre Gasly had an eventful outing but ended up on the podium after Sergio Perez received a five-second penalty, dropping him to fourth.

Carlos Sainz pushed on to put his Ferrari in the top five as the SF-23 struggled for pace. His teammate Charles Leclerc capped off a disastrous weekend as he retired from the race after collecting damage during a first-lap incident with Oscar Piastri.

Both the McLaren and Mercedes drivers had a forgettable Dutch GP. The four drivers tumbled down the order after deciding to stay out on the slicks when the rain hit the track during the initial few laps.

Lewis Hamilton recovered back to sixth place while Lando Norris and George Russell, who started inside the top three lost out hugely. The two were involved in an intense battle after a red flag stoppage, which led to Russell retiring after making contact with his fellow Brit's MCL60.

Alex Albon put on a solid effort to bring home valuable points for Williams finishing eighth in the Dutch GP. Oscar Piastri finished ninth with Esteban Ocon rounding out the top 10 finishers.

Liam Lawson put in a stellar effort in his maiden start as he replaced Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri. He finished 13th while also displaying his overtaking skills as raced the likes of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Logan Sargeant retired early in the Dutch GP, with Zhou Guanyu crashing out in the final laps as he brought out the red flag.

Full results of the 2023 F1 Dutch GP

Max Verstappen Fernando Alonso Pierre Gasly Sergio Perez Carlos Sainz Lewis Hamilton Lando Norris Alex Albon Oscar Piastri Esteban Ocon Lance Stroll Nico Hulkenberg Liam Lawson Kevin Magnussen Valtteri Bottas Yuki Tsunoda George Russell Zhou Guanyu Charles Leclerc Logan Sargeant

Max Verstappen extends his lead over Sergio Perez as he claimed his 11th win of the season. He is currently 113 points ahead of the Mexican driver. Fernando Alonso extended his lead over Lewis Hamilton to keep third position.

F1 returns to action next weekend for the Italian GP scheduled on September 1-3.