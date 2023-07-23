Max Verstappen delivered another masterful performance at the Hungaroring, securing his seventh consecutive victory in the 2023 F1 season.

The Red Bull driver's relentless pursuit of excellence not only solidified his charge towards a third consecutive world title, but also allowed his team to break McLaren's long-standing record for successive race wins with their remarkable 12th triumph in a row.

The race started with a bang as Verstappen managed to pass pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes at the very beginning.

From there, the Dutch driver skillfully controlled the race, increasing the gap between himself and the rest of the pack.

Red Bull's performance has been nothing short of astonishing this season, as they have won every single race so far.

Surpassing McLaren's record of 11 consecutive wins, which was achieved back in 1988 with the legendary Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost at the wheel, is a testament to Red Bull's current prowess.

Finishing in second place was Lando Norris of McLaren, who demonstrated impressive determination throughout the race, securing crucial points for the British team in the F1 constructors championship.

Early on, he briefly dropped behind his teammate Oscar Piastri but managed to regain his position after the first round of pit stops.

Meanwhile, Red Bull's Sergio Perez showcased his tenacity and strategic acumen by opting for an alternate tire strategy, allowing him to climb from ninth to third by the end of the race. As has been the Mexican's tradition this F1 season, his recovery drive, yet again, was commendable.

As for Lewis Hamilton, who started from pole position, the British driver was unable to maintain his advantage and faced fierce competition from the likes of Verstappen, Piastri, and Norris.

Despite falling behind early on, he managed to salvage fourth place by overtaking Piastri in the closing stages of the race.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crossed the finish line in sixth place, but a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane pushed him down to seventh. His teammate, Carlos Sainz, finished eighth, ensuring valuable points for Ferrari.

Aston Martin secured a minor double points finish, with Fernando Alonso in ninth place and Lance Stroll in 10th.

Although the team didn't feature prominently during the weekend, they managed to gather some points to bolster their overall standing.

The race, unfortunately, saw several incidents that affected the final results. Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu, who started fifth, dropped to 16th place after a slow start led to a collision with F1 returnee Daniel Ricciardo. The incident resulted in both Alpine drivers - Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly - retiring from the race.

Ricciardo, who returned to racing for the first time since the 2022 season finale, showcased resilience by finishing in 13th place in his AlphaTauri. Nico Hulkenberg of Haas claimed 14th position, followed by AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda in 15th.

Williams driver Logan Sargeant spun late in the race, forcing him to retire.

Final grid positions at the F1 Hungarian GP

#1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

#2 Lando Norris (McLaren)

#3 Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

#4 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

#5 Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

#6 George Russell (Mercedes)

#7 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

#8 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

#9 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

#10 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

#11 Alex Albon (Williams)

#12 Valterri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

#13 Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri)

#14 Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

#15 Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

#16 Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

#17 Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

#18 Logan Sargeant (Williams)

#DNF Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

#DNF Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

With the Hungarian GP concluded, F1 heads towards its penultimate round before the summer break. Max Verstappen's commanding lead of 110 points over teammate Sergio Perez highlights his dominance in the 2023 title race.

As the season progresses, it remains to be seen if any other team can challenge the relentless force that Red Bull and Max Verstappen have become in the world of F1.