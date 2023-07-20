2023 F1 Hungarian GP to trial a modified qualifying format - All you need to know

F1 will try a new qualifying format for the 2023 Hungarian GP, inspired by the Sprint Shootout format being used this season. Each driver will be allocated four sets of the soft compound, four of the medium compound, and three of the hard compound.

As per RaceFans, when the drivers reach qualifying, they will have eight sets to choose from per car, as one set of tires is to be returned the following Friday practice session, which will be two fewer than on a normal weekend.

Aston Martin’s performance director, Tom McCullough, claimed that it was a 'good' thing that the sport was trying something new for the Hungarian GP, saying:

“I think that alternative tire allocation is a good thing to be trying. I think the drivers won’t really mind going. Already in the sprint events we’ve had a bit of using different compounds in qualifying."

He added:

“But it’s just about how you adapt to understanding the different tires and try to give the drivers good enough practice on the different compounds before qualifying and still have the good race tires. That’s the challenge for everyone. I think it’s interesting to do stuff like that.”

Williams F1 team boss gives his verdict for new qualifying format ahead of the Hungarian GP

Williams F1 Team Principal James Vowles also stated that the idea of a new qualifying format for the Hungarian GP is a good one, but he was unsure if it would work.

He said:

“The idea is good. I’m not sure what it’s going to do. There’s always a little bit of concern, where you’re slightly on the slower side. Is it going to be as easy to get the harder tires to work? Are we going to split the field out? But the concept of trying it is exactly why we are doing it."

He added:

“We’re unsure of what the other circumstances will be, what will happen to the field spread. In many ways, there’ll be positives. On that harder tire in the first session, you’ll be able to not just get one lap out of it, as is the case perhaps in Silverstone with the soft tire, but multiple laps so you’ll see more cars going around the track, more laps being completed."

He concluded:

"That’s probably positive for the sport, a positive outcome for it. I’m open-minded, it might present a new direction of travel.”

It will be interesting to see how the drivers react to the new qualifying format in the media duties for the Hungarian GP.