2023 F1 Hungarian GP upgrades: Who has brought what?

With the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP underway this weekend, let's take a look at the upgrades brought by various teams for the Hungaroring. The twisty, high-downforce nature of the track in Budapest will see its fair share of upgrades, with most teams bringing in updated packages.

Championship leaders Red Bull are bringing relatively major upgrades to their uber-dominant RB19, which has won every race so far this year. The team has brought a modification to its side pod design, with Max Verstappen claiming that the new upgrades will help with cornering speeds.

The list of upgrades for the RB19 includes a new front corner, a new rear corner, a new sidepod inlet to help with air intake, a new coke/engine cover and a brand-new floor body. The new upgrades are expected to improve the team's performance by two-tenths per lap, giving them a big boost in 2023.

Ferrari has brought a new circuit-specific front wing modification to help take on Hungary's challenging F1 circuit. The new configuration will give the team greater downforce on a track that requires it.

Mercedes has brought a new front wing endplate, a new front suspension configuration - which will give them more local downforce - and a new rear wing component to help them with rear grip.

2023 F1 Hungarian GP upgrades list continued

Alpine has brought a new front wing component to specifically suit the Hungaroring, giving its drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly more downforce on the circuit.

McLaren has not brought any upgrades to Hungary after bringing massive upgrades to Britain and Austria, which saw Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finish P2 and P4 respectively in Silverstone.

Alfa Romeo too has withheld from bringing in upgrades to the Hungaroring.

Aston Martin has brought a new engine cover/coke which will reportedly keep its AMR23 cooler in Hungary's challenging conditions.

Haas, on the other hand, has brought a new floor body configuration to help with downforce on its 2023 F1 challenger.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauri has brought massive upgrades once again with updates that include; a new front wing geometry, a new nose, a new floor body and a new rear wing configuration. All upgrades have been introduced with the hopes of generating more downforce at the Hungaroring.

Williams has taken the passive route, much like Alfa Romeo and is not bringing an upgraded car to the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP.