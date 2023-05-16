2023 F1 Imola GP: What is the new qualifying format that will be used this weekend?

The upcoming 2023 F1 Emilia Romagna GP will see a new qualifying format being trialed. Let's take a look at the details.

In an effort to minimize wastage, drivers will now have 11 slick tires allotted to them instead of the previous allocation of 13. The upcoming Emilia Romagna GP has been designated as the first event to implement this revised qualifying system. Since its inception in 2006, the current qualifying format has proven to be highly successful.

Kunal Shah

#F1 #ImolaGP Tyre usage changes have been announced for the upcomingImola GP.In Qualifying:Q1: HardQ2: MediumQ3: Soft(Similar to Sprint Shootout)Also, new wet tyre that can be used without the tyre warmers.Let it rain on Saturday; will be fun! Tyre usage changes have been announced for the upcoming Imola GP.In Qualifying:Q1: HardQ2: MediumQ3: Soft(Similar to Sprint Shootout)Also, new wet tyre that can be used without the tyre warmers.Let it rain on Saturday; will be fun!#F1 #ImolaGP

With two sets of tires removed from their inventory, drivers will have to exercise greater caution in managing their tires during the qualifying sessions, introducing an unprecedented element of strategic decision-making.

The available tire compounds will be as follows: four sets of soft, three sets of hard, and four sets of medium compound tires. During Q1, drivers will be restricted to using hard compound tires, followed by medium compound tires in Q2, and finally, soft compound tires in Q3.

F1 has yet to announce the second venue that will test this new concept, further building anticipation for its future implementation.

However, given the weather report for the coming F1 weekend, it is likely that we will see intermediate and wet tires being used by teams.

The 2023 F1 Emilia Romagna GP could be canceled due to heavy rainfall

Highest rain warning has been issued in Imola by the regional weather service ⛈️

Flood warnings have also been issued

The 2023 F1 Emilia Romagna GP scheduled for this weekend is facing the risk of cancellation due to torrential rainfall in Imola. The entire region has been plagued by storms and floods throughout the month, posing a threat to the race.

The Department of Civil Protection has expressed serious concerns by issuing a red weather alert specifically for the Emilia-Romagna region, where the Imola circuit is located.

This alert, in effect from Monday evening and spanning Tuesday and Wednesday, underscores the gravity of the situation. It emphasizes the potential dangers associated with powerful winds, intense rainfall, and thunderstorms, which may result in flooding, infrastructure damage, and even landslides.

Furthermore, the regional government has issued a warning that specific areas could encounter rainfall of up to 100mm on Tuesday, and it is anticipated that the average accumulation by the end of Wednesday will be around 150mm.

Although sources within the F1 community remain confident that the Imola GP will proceed as planned, many fans are apprehensive about the possibility of a situation similar to the 2021 Belgian GP, which was suspended due to severe rainfall.

While Formula 1 is typically well-prepared to handle heavy downpours, races are occasionally called off when conditions become uncontrollable in order to prioritize the safety of the drivers.

