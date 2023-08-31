2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

Following the first F1 race after the summer break in Zandvoort, the sport has quickly moved to one of the most historic Grand Prix events in it's history. This weekend, the racing circus will land at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy.

The circuit is home to Ferrari and is one of the fastest circuits in terms of average top speed. Loads of drivers love the simple yet adrenaline-pumping track on which the sport has been held since it's inception in 1950.

The track is 5.7 kilometers long, with a total of 11 turns. Drivers will race around the track 53 times during the Grand Prix. Unlike sprint weekends, it will host the traditional race weekend format of three practice sessions, one qualifying session, and one race.

After a chaotic Dutch GP, where the weather conditions kept changing throughout the main race, every driver and team has been quite exhausted with multiple strategy discussions and changes. Thankfully, the Italian GP will be quite straightforward if we look at the weather report for Monza.

Weather forecast for 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix weekend

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit is located near the town of Monza, which is connected to Milan. The weather forecast will constantly be gathered from the neighboring areas during each and every session of the F1 race weekend. However, teams, F1, and the FIA always check the weather before heading into the weekend as well.

According to data provided by the Williams F1 team on their official website and Albert Fabrega, here is the full weather forecast for all three days of the 2023 F1 Italian GP.

Friday, September 1: FP1 and FP2

Conditions: Most of the day will be sunny with light winds, though there is a small chance of light showers between FP1 and FP2.

Maximum temperature expected: 26 Celsius (78.8 Fahrenheit).

Minimum temperature expected: 18 Celsius (64.4 Fahrenheit).

Chance of rain: 25%.

Saturday, September 2: FP3 and Qualifying

Conditions: The weather will most likely be sunny and warm, with no chance of precipitation.

Maximum temperature expected: 27 Celsius (80.6 Fahrenheit).

Minimum temperature expected: 19 Celsius (66.2 Fahrenheit).

Chance of rain: <5%.

Sunday, September 3: Main Race

Conditions: There could be some clouds hovering over the circuit with sunny intervals, but there won't be any rain throughout the day.

Maximum temperature expected: 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit).

Minimum temperature expected: 19 Celsius (66.2 Fahrenheit).

Chance of rain: <5%.