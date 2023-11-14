2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

F1 will host the highly anticipated Las Vegas GP this weekend for the first time in over four decades. The race had been in the making since Liberty Media took over the sport's ownership in 2017.

It is being touted as the "biggest event of the year" with the F1 cars taking over the city and racing on the iconic Vegas Strip. The weekend, however, won't be as straightforward for the F1 teams and drivers as they would have to tackle the cold temperatures for the night race and will go into the weekend without prior knowledge about the track surface.

As per Williams's official website, below is the weather forecast for the Las Vegas GP weekend:

Thursday - FP1 and FP2

Forecast: A clear sky with light winds, with a hint of rain towards the end of FP2.

Temperature: 13C / 55F

Chance of precipitation: 20%

Friday - FP3 and Qualifying

Forecast: Rain in the early afternoon and into the evening, with a clear Qualifying.

Temperature: 13C / 55F

Chance of precipitation: 40%

Saturday - Race

Forecast: Light rain until the early afternoon, but cleared up before night falls for the main race.

Highest temperature: 13C / 55F

Chance of precipitation:

Las Vegas GP head spills the beans on the impact of the F1 race weekend

Las Vegas GP CEO Renee Wilm stated that it is being estimated that the race weekend will bring in around $1.2 billion in revenue for the valley.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Wilm disclosed:

"So we have projected, with the help of our consultants, that we will be bringing $1.2 billion of economic value to the valley that weekend. And that is inclusive of all of the personnel that we have engaged as well as all of the revenue that will be generated by our local partners, and then obviously the tax revenue that is being generated for the benefit of the state of Nevada as well as Clark County.

"So all of this is going to be tremendously impactful, economically. I think our partners, including our founding partners, MGM, Wynn, and Caesars, are very excited about bringing their level of Ultra VIP Entertainment and hospitality to the F1 fan base."

With such high stakes this weekend, there is a lot of pressure on F1 and the city to deliver a proper race that would appease both investors and fans visiting the track. It remains to be seen whether it delivers on all fronts or misses the mark on some.