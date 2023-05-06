2023 F1 Miami GP: Saturday schedule, timings, how to watch, and more

The F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend is underway and with the first two practice sessions, there have been quite some surprising results. Following the usual Grand Prix weekend format, Saturday will feature the third and final practice session and the qualifying.

The qualifying session will be an important one, especially on this track, where overtaking is expected to be a little tougher than on other F1 tracks. Thousands of spectators will be present trackside and on the grandstands to witness the sessions and for those who will not be able to make their way to Florida, here are the timings of the live sessions on Saturday.

Session GMT IST ET BRT PT CET AEDT JST FP3 16:30 22:00 12:30 13:30 09:30 17:30 03:30 01:30 Qualifying 20:00 01:30 16:00 17:00 13:00 21:00 07:00 05:00

The Miami Grand Prix will be available to watch on different networks around the world. In countries that have access to the complete F1TV Pro features, fans will be able to stream the race on multiple devices. This is the only way of watching Formula 1 races in countries where there is no longer a TV partner, like India and the UK.

It will feature multiple cams that will include onboard cams, live race data, and a live track map, along with the international feed. Similar features will also be available for fans on the SkySports subscription. For those who do not wish to watch the entire race, the F1 tv app and website will also feature live timings of the race.

What to watch out for at the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

There have been quite a few surprises during the first two practice sessions at the Miami Grand Prix. The first session saw both Mercedes at the top with George Russell pulling in the fastest lap. They were followed by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

To much surprise, Max Verstappen was at fourth in the Red Bull. However, the second practice session seemed to yield better results for the team as Verstappen put the fastest lap of the race. Sergio Perez was still on P4, and the two were separated by both Ferraris.

As mentioned above, the Miami International Autodrome is a little hard to overtake than other tracks, hence, the qualifying session will matter a lot to teams and drivers.

The track features long straights which can turn out to be a major advantage for Red Bull owing to their straight-line speed, which helped the Austrian team dominate the race in Baku last week.

Poll : 0 votes