2023 F1 Monaco GP: Final results of the rain-hit race in the Principality

The 2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP was one to watch as many incidents and a late heavy blast of rain were witnessed during the session, mixing things up for everyone.

The race was going almost perfectly with 0 DNFs. However, the rain dragged a couple of drivers along with it. There were two retirements in the race; Lance Stroll and Kevin Magnussen, both because of the sudden change in weather that made the strategies confusing.

Anyhow, the results of the race were what everyone expected. Owing to Monaco GPs reputation, the podium looked exactly how the start of the race was.

Max Verstappen, even though pressurised somewhat by Fernando Alonso, won the Grand Prix with the latter coming up in second. Esteban Ocon scored the third podium of his Formula 1 career, finishing on P3.

Top 3 finishers of the 2023 Monaco GP (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Following the podium places were the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, finishing the race in that order, on P4 and P5. Even though Russell had a 5-place grid penalty, he was able to build a gap big enough from Charles Leclerc behind him, who finished P6.

The two Ferraris of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were split by 7th place finisher Pierre Gasly. It was, all in all, a good weekend for Alpine as they stretched their lead on McLaren, their competitor.

Luckily for the McLarens, both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished in points, on P9 and P10, rounding up the top 10 and the point-scorers of the race.

Here is the complete result of the race.

Position Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 3 Esteban Ocon Alpine 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 5 George Russell Mercedes 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 7 Pierre Gasly Alpine 8 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 9 Lando Norris McLaren 10 Oscar Piastri McLaren 11 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 12 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 13 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 14 Alex Albon Williams 15 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 16 Sergio Perez Red Bull 17 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 18 Logan Sargeant Williams DNF Lance Stroll Aston Martin DNF Kevin Magnussen Haas

What do the championship standings look like after the 2023 Monaco GP?

As expected, Red Bull and Max Verstappen have increased their lead in the championship. Sergio Perez, who was following his teammate as a championship contender, suffered a major jolt after finishing without points in the Monaco GP.

Verstappen leads by 39 points in the championship with 144 points. Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso is closing up on Sergio Perez with 93 points after the race and is safe from Lewis Hamilton, who is behind him with 69 points.

Talking about the constructors' championship, Red Bull is well above at the top with 249 points. They are followed by Aston Martin with 120, who are now under threat from Mercedes, with 119 points in their bag. Ferrari is still chasing Mercedes at P3 with 90 points. Here are the complete driver's and constructors' championship standings.

Drivers -

Pos Driver Nationality Car PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 144 2 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 105 3 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 93 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 69 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes 50 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 48 7 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 42 8 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 27 9 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 21 10 Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine Renault 14 11 Lando Norris GERGBR McLaren Mercedes 12 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas Ferrari 6 13 Oscar Paistri AUS McLaren Mercedes 5 14 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 4 15 Guanyu Zhou CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 2 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 2 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 2 18 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 1 19 Nyck De Vries NED AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 0 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Mercedes 0

Constructors -

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 249 2 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 120 3 Mercedes 119 4 Ferrari 90 5 Alpine Renault 35 6 McLaren Mercedes 17 7 Haas Ferrari 8 8 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 9 AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 2 10 Williams Mercedes 1

Poll : 0 votes