2023 F1 Monaco GP: Final results of the rain-hit race in the Principality

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified May 29, 2023 01:43 IST
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco
Results of the 2023 F1 Monaco GP and standings post race (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

The 2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP was one to watch as many incidents and a late heavy blast of rain were witnessed during the session, mixing things up for everyone.

The race was going almost perfectly with 0 DNFs. However, the rain dragged a couple of drivers along with it. There were two retirements in the race; Lance Stroll and Kevin Magnussen, both because of the sudden change in weather that made the strategies confusing.

Anyhow, the results of the race were what everyone expected. Owing to Monaco GPs reputation, the podium looked exactly how the start of the race was.

Max Verstappen, even though pressurised somewhat by Fernando Alonso, won the Grand Prix with the latter coming up in second. Esteban Ocon scored the third podium of his Formula 1 career, finishing on P3.

Top 3 finishers of the 2023 Monaco GP (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Following the podium places were the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, finishing the race in that order, on P4 and P5. Even though Russell had a 5-place grid penalty, he was able to build a gap big enough from Charles Leclerc behind him, who finished P6.

The two Ferraris of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were split by 7th place finisher Pierre Gasly. It was, all in all, a good weekend for Alpine as they stretched their lead on McLaren, their competitor.

Luckily for the McLarens, both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished in points, on P9 and P10, rounding up the top 10 and the point-scorers of the race.

Here is the complete result of the race.

Position

Driver

Team

1

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

2

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

3

Esteban Ocon

Alpine

4

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

5

George Russell

Mercedes

6

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

7

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

8

Carlos Sainz

Ferrari

9

Lando Norris

McLaren

10

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

11

Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo

12

Nyck de Vries

AlphaTauri

13

Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo

14

Alex Albon

Williams

15

Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

16

Sergio Perez

Red Bull

17

Nico Hulkenberg

Haas

18

Logan Sargeant

Williams

DNF

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

DNF

Kevin Magnussen

Haas

What do the championship standings look like after the 2023 Monaco GP?

As expected, Red Bull and Max Verstappen have increased their lead in the championship. Sergio Perez, who was following his teammate as a championship contender, suffered a major jolt after finishing without points in the Monaco GP.

Verstappen leads by 39 points in the championship with 144 points. Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso is closing up on Sergio Perez with 93 points after the race and is safe from Lewis Hamilton, who is behind him with 69 points.

Talking about the constructors' championship, Red Bull is well above at the top with 249 points. They are followed by Aston Martin with 120, who are now under threat from Mercedes, with 119 points in their bag. Ferrari is still chasing Mercedes at P3 with 90 points. Here are the complete driver's and constructors' championship standings.

Drivers -

PosDriverNationalityCarPTS
1Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing Honda RBPT144
2Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull Racing Honda RBPT105
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Mercedes93
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes69
5George RussellGBRMercedes50
6Carlos SainzESPFerrari48
7Charles LeclercMONFerrari42
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Mercedes27
9Esteban OconFRAAlpine Renault21
10Pierre GaslyFRAAlpine Renault14
11Lando NorrisGERGBRMcLaren Mercedes12
12Nico HulkenbergGERHaas Ferrari6
13Oscar PaistriAUSMcLaren Mercedes5
14Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo Ferrari4
15Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo Ferrari2
16Yuki TsunodaJPNAlphaTauri Honda RBPT2
17Kevin MagnussenDENHaas Ferrari2
18Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Mercedes1
19Nyck De VriesNEDAlphaTauri Honda RBPT0
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Mercedes0

Constructors -

PosTeamPTS
1Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT249
2Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes120
3Mercedes119
4Ferrari90
5Alpine Renault35
6McLaren Mercedes17
7Haas Ferrari8
8Alfa Romeo Ferrari6
9AlphaTauri Honda RBPT2
10Williams Mercedes1

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
