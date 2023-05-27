2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Qualifying results and starting lineup for the race tomorrow

It was yet another thrilling qualifying session at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday with championship leader Max Verstappen taking the pole position.

The Red Bull driver put in one of his best performances to snatch the pole position from Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso. He managed to take his first pole in the iconic streets of the principality. The reigning two-time world champion put in an outstanding final sector which broke the hearts of the Silverstone outfit.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had the provisional pole in front of his home fans but was first pipped by Alonso and later by Verstappen and will start from P3. Below is the starting order for Manco Grand Prix on Sunday:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

4. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

8. George Russell (Mercedes)

9. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)

10. Lando Norris (McLaren)

11. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

12. Nyck De Vries (Alpha Tauri)

13. Alex Albon (Williams)

14. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

15. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

16. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

17. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

18. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

19. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

20. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

Max Verstappen reacts to taking pole position at 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

The Red Bull driver was very happy with his pole lap at the Monaco Grand Prix qualifying. He acknowledged that extracting the maximum would have been difficult for them.

In his post-qualification interview, Max Verstappen said ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix:

“Very happy, we knew this was going to be a little bit of a struggle to get everything together. Yesterday wasn’t the best start but I think we kept on improving and getting better. Then in qualifying you know we needed to go all out and risk it."

He added:

"My first sector wasn’t ideal in my final lap, Turn One was a bit cautious, but I know I was behind so in the last sector I gave it everything I had, and clipped a few barriers but of course very happy to be on pole here for the first time.”

Speaking about what they need to do on Sunday, Verstappen explained:

"We need a clean start. It’s a short run to Turn One. In Monaco a lot of things can happen, safety car, rain, you name it. it’s always a bit of chaos unfolds but I think race pace wise the car is quick, that’s not the problem, but we need to keep it clean and calm."

It will be interesting to see if the Red Bull driver can fend off the challenge from his rivals and win for the second time at the Monaco Grand Prix.

