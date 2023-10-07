2023 F1 Qatar GP: Starting grid for Sunday's main race in Doha

Max Verstappen has clinched the pole position for the 2023 F1 Qatar GP at the Lusail Circuit, recording a blistering lap time of 1.23:778 seconds in Q3 on Friday (October 6).

Hot on Verstappen's heels was George Russell, securing a commendable second place on the grid. McLaren's F1 rookie Oscar Piastri, who initially secured the third position for Sunday's main race, dropped down to P6 after receiving a grid penalty.

Piastri had an awkward moment following the race when he was speaking about his strong finish in his post-race interview, unaware of the penalty.

His McLaren teammate Lando Norris initially locked down a stellar second place but also faced a penalty setback. Norris' lap time was deleted for exceeding track limits, sending him tumbling down the order to a starting position of 10th.

Consequently, Lewis Hamilton, who initially secured P4 for Sunday, will launch his race on Sunday from the third spot on the grid. Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari are positioned at fifth and seventh, respectively.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz faced a disappointing exit during the Q2 phase of qualifying. Lance Stroll, piloting for Aston Martin, encountered yet another frustrating outcome, failing to progress beyond the initial Q1 session.

This weekend's race at Lusail Stadium contains the Sprint format, culminating in a sprint shoot-out race on Saturday before the main race on Sunday.

Full starting grid for 2023 F1 Qatar GP

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

2. George Russell (Mercedes)

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

4. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

6. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

8. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

9. Valterri Bottas Alfa Romeo)

10. Lando Norris (McLaren)

11. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

12. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

13. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

14. Alex Albon (Williams)

15. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

16. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

18. Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri)

19. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

20. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

A pivotal moment looms for Max Verstappen, as he eyes the opportunity to clinch his third consecutive F1 drivers' title on Saturday (October 7). Verstappen has a straightforward path to the title as he has to finish sixth or better. His form suggests that he is poised to seize this milestone achievement.

All eyes will be on the F1 sprint race and qualifying on Saturday, which will be followed by the main race on Sunday (October 8).