2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Timings of main race for all regions and time zones revealed

F1 will head down to the streets of Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Teams will be battling with each other as their drivers go around the 3.4-kilometres (2.1 miles) long circuit which is known for its high speed and proclivity for drama.

This is the second round of the 2023 F1 calendar and only the third Saudi Arabian GP ever since its inaugural race back in 2021. Fans around the world will be on the edge of their seats as some of the fastest corners are witnessed here on the track. To clear up any confusion about the time, here are the official race timing for regions around the world!

The race will begin at 20:00 (08:00 PM) according to the official track timing for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Race timings for timezones across the world -

GMT - 17:00

IST - 22:30

ET - 12:00

BRT - 14:00

PT - 09:00

CET - 18:00

AEDT - 04:00

JST - 02:00

EAT - 20:00

CST - 09:00

What does the starting grid look like for teams after the F1 qualifying session at Jeddah?

The qualifying session of the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a rollercoaster for the teams and for the drivers. The biggest surprise came in from Red Bull, and not a positive one.

Max Verstappen, out of turn 10 on his hotlap during Q2, had an engine/transmission problem. His revs spiked and he soon drove back into the pits.

While the mechanics were seen rushing to find the problem and fix the car, the Dutchman was seen getting out of his car. This will make him start from no better than P15, while his teammate, Sergio Perez, will start from the pole position.

At the same time, Fernando Alonso was quite fast in his Aston Martin to pull the car onto P3, a little behind Charles Leclerc's Ferrari. However, the Monegasque will have to start from P12 after a 10-place grid penalty since he had to change his CU. His teammate Carlos Sainz could only qualify for P5.

While other teams performed as they were expected to, Lando Norris faced some trouble and qualified P19. He will be joined by Logan Sargeant on P20 after his laptime was deleted in Q1.

Mercedes, meanwhile, has quite a gap between Russell and Hamilton, the latter starting from P8 and his teammate from P4.

