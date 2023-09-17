2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full race results explored as Carlos Sainz wins his second career race

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz has emerged victorious at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix, shattering Red Bull's dominant streak.

The Spanish driver, who clinched pole position in the qualifying round, demonstrated exceptional skills to fend off McLaren's Lando Norris, securing his second career win after his triumph at the 2022 British Grand Prix.

Throughout the race, Sainz faced pressure from the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Despite both Hamilton and Russell managing to surge past Charles Leclerc, they were unable to overtake the resolute Sainz and Norris.

Towards the closing stages of the race, Carlos Sainz even facilitated Norris with a well-timed DRS assist, fortifying their defense against the Silver Arrows.

A standout moment of the race came courtesy of George Russell, whose hopes for a podium finish were dashed as he suffered a crash in Turn 10 on the final lap.

Meanwhile, Sainz's Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, delivered a commendable performance. Initially in second position, Leclerc masterfully held off Max Verstappen, ultimately clinching a respectable fourth place finish.

For Verstappen, the race marked the end of an impressive 10-race unbeaten streak. A challenging qualifying session on Saturday saw the Dutchman starting from the 11th position, resulting in a fifth-place finish.

Pierre Gasly of Alpine secured a commendable sixth place. McLaren's Oscar Piastri claimed the seventh spot. Sergio Perez finished in eighth place, while AlphaTauri's stand-in driver, rookie Liam Lawson, secured a rare point finish. Kevin Magnussen of Haas rounded off the top 10.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was the sole representative of his team, following Lance Stroll's withdrawal due to a harrowing crash in the qualifying session. Alonso had a disappointing outing at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, finishing in 15th place.

The F1 race was not without its share of disappointments, with several drivers failing to finish. Alongside George Russell, Alfa Romeo's Valterri Bottas and Alpine's Esteban Ocon found themselves among the non-finishers. Yuki Tsunoda's hopes were dashed as a puncture led to a DNF.

Full results of the F1 Singapore GP

Carlos Sainz's triumph marks a significant milestone in the 2023 F1 season. After a season dominated by Red Bull, Sainz's victory has finally broken the stranglehold, shattering the Austrian outfit's aspirations of a clean sweep of the season.

Here are the full results of the F1 race at Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore:

#1 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

#2 Lando Norris (McLaren)

#3 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

#4 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

#5 Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

#6 Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

#7 Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

#8 Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing)

#9 Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri)

#10 Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

#11 Alex Albon (Williams)

#12 Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

#13 Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

#14 Logan Sargeant (Williams)

#15 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

#DNF George Russell (Mercedes)

#DNF Valterri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

#DNF Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

#DNF Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)