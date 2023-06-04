2023 F1 Spanish GP: Final results of the race in Barcelona

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen continued his dominating streak with another impressive performance, securing his third consecutive victory at the 2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, June 4.

The Dutchman showcased his skills as he controlled the race from start to finish, notching up his fifth win of the season. Verstappen's triumph at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona further solidified his lead in the championship, extending it by 53 points over his closest rival and teammate Sergio Perez. Red Bull remains unbeaten in the 2023 campaign, further establishing their dominance.

The resurgent Mercedes had a much-improved outing in the F1 Spanish Grand Prix. They secured a double podium with Lewis Hamilton finishing in second place and George Russell taking the third spot. This was Hamilton's second podium finish of the season.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez delivered a remarkable recovery drive after missing out on Q3 and starting from 11th on the grid. The Mexican driver showcased some grit, ultimately finishing in fourth place at Barcelona.

Local hero Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, racing for Aston Martin, had an average race by his standards this season. He was unable to secure his sixth podium finish of the season in the F1 Spanish Grand Prix. He crossed the finish line in seventh place, trailing behind his teammate Lance Stroll (6th) and compatriot Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari, who finished fifth.

Esteban Ocon of Alpine, couldn't replicate his remarkable podium finish in Monaco the previous weekend and had to settle for eighth place in Barcelona.

Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo and Pierre Gasly in the second Alpine secured the final points positions of the F1 Spanish GP, finishing in ninth and 10th place respectively.

Yet another disappointment for Charles Leclerc in the 2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc talks with Fernando Alonso, 2023 F1 Spanish GP (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari, had a disconcerting drive after a disastrous qualifying session, which saw him eliminated in Q3 and starting from the pit lane. As expected, he finished outside the points, crossing the line in 11th place.

Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri received a five-second penalty for forcing Zhou Guanyu's Alfa Romeo off the track. It resulted in a 12th-place finish for the Japanese driver.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren and Nyck de Vries, Tsunoda's teammate at AlphaTauri, followed closely behind in 13th and 14th place respectively. Lando Norris on the other McLaren, had a frustrating outing as he was forced to pit early on after an incident with Lewis Hamilton. He finished 17th, missing out on valuable points for the team.

Kevin Magnussen of Haas and Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo finished in 18th and 19th place respectively. The struggles continued for Williams' rookie driver Logan Sargeant, who faced difficulties throughout his debut season, finishing in 10th place.

