2023 Race of Champions winner on racing with Mick Schumacher: "It's more special to me than winning"

Mattias Ekström recently spoke about Mick Schumacher and how racing against him was more special than winning the 2023 Race of Champions event. The Swede has been participating in the Race of Champions for quite some time now and has also raced against Mick's father, Michael Schumacher. Hence, Ekström felt great after racing against two different generations.

After winning the final race against the young Schumacher, the Swedish rally driver explained how he raced twice against the legendary Michael Schumacher in the earlier finals of the event. He had some fond memories of the old days, which were refreshed when he raced against Mick Schumacher in 2023.

Ekström said:

"It is more special to me than winning. Everyone knows that I drove two finals against Michael when he was driving and it feels great to compete against Mick in that way. It's also emotional because I had great moments with Michael and to see Mick in the final is really special."

Mattias Ekström further explained how he was able to win the race even after his car caught fire, saying:

"That was not the plan. I had a good start but already after half a lap something caught fire in the car. There was a lot of smoke. I think my co-driver wanted to stay, but I wasn't that interested. I just tried to put out the fire on the straights and luckily it worked."

Mick Schumacher also responded to Ekström's kind words and congratulated him on winning the 2023 Race of Champions event. The German said:

"Congratulations to Mattias, he is an incredible driver. He really proves that. I did my best out there. But I'm really proud of him, he's done a good job all weekend. Thank you for the kind words."

Mario Andretti believes Mick Schumacher will get a seat in F1

Mario Andretti is confident that Mick Schumacher will get a seat in F1 in the future. After two difficult years with Haas, the young German left the team and was unable to find a seat on the grid. However, Andretti is certain that the young Schumacher has the talent to race in F1 and will be offered a seat soon enough.

Speaking to sport.de, the former American racing driver said:

“I’m sure someone will take him, talent like that doesn’t go away. I think Mick improved enormously last season, no question. And that was evident in his performance. Schumacher name is an asset in every respect. I think he carried it with a lot of pride, no doubt.”

It is no secret that Mario Andretti is trying everything to get into F1 as an 11th team. However, other teams are denying their entry since it will dilute the prize pot of the sport. There is a chance for Mick Schumacher to get a seat on Andretti's future team, though nothing can be said or speculated as of now.

