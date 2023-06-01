2023 Spanish Grand Prix: What is the F1 schedule this weekend like?

F1 moves ahead with its 2023 season as all the teams and drivers gear up for the Spanish Grand Prix. The race will take place this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, a famous race track just outside the main city.

It is one of the best-known tracks among teams and drivers since it has hosted several pre-season testing sessions. However, 2023 was different, as new cars were only tested in Bahrain.

The Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya is 4,657 km long, with two DRS zones after turns nine and 14. There have been several track changes for the F1 race. This includes the removal of the final chicanes, an extended run-off area at turn one, the removal of artificial grass from turn three, and Tec2 barriers on turns 13 and 14.

There are two different types of race weekend formats in the 2023 F1 season: traditional and sprint formats. It is important to specify that the Spanish Grand Prix will have a traditional weekend schedule.

F1 teams and drivers have already arrived in Barcelona and started setting up the garage and paddock.

On Thursday and Friday, team principals and drivers will be involved in media interactions and press conferences. They will speak about how they are planning to approach the upcoming race.

Two practice sessions take place on Friday, while the last one takes place on Saturday, along with a qualifying session. Finally, the Spanish Grand Prix race is held on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Official 2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix timetable provided by the FIA (Image via fia.com)

Thursday, June 1, 2023

2:30 - 3:35 pm CEST - Drivers' Press Conference & TV Pen interviews

Friday, June 2, 2023

12:00 - 1:00 pm CEST - Car Presentation

1:30 - 2:30 pm CEST - Free Practice Session 1

3:00 - 4:00 pm CEST - Team Principal Press Conference & TV Pen interviews

5:00 - 6:00 pm CEST - Free Practice Session 2

Saturday, June 3, 2023

12:30 - 1:30 pm CEST - Free Practice Session 3

4:00 - 5:00 pm CEST - Qualifying

Sunday, June 4, 2023

10:00 - 11:00 am CEST - Car Presentation

3:00 - 5:00 pm CEST - Spanish Grand Prix

Millions of fans will be watching the sport from all around the globe. They can know the exact time of the race by simply taking the time provided above and converting it to their time zone.

Note: All the timings mentioned above are in local time.

