Create

All about the 2023 F1 season: Drivers, cars, tracks, and more

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Dec 26, 2022 02:09 PM IST
F1 Grand Prix of Brazil
Max Verstappen (#1) leads Sergio Perez (#11) at the start of the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

As the 2023 F1 season draws closer, every team and driver is gradually gearing up. In 2022, some of the biggest rule changes were made in F1, which changed the aerodynamics of the cars and promoted closer racing. This also shuffled the entire grid at the start of the season, making for a fascinating watch. In the upcoming season, each team will be aiming to settle down and get accustomed to the aerodynamic changes imposed by the FIA.

Almost all the race venues, drivers, and teams are set for the 2023 F1 season. Some of them have even disclosed when and how they will reveal their new cars. Fans will now have to wait as the teams begin to work on the new season and aim to get the best out of their cars. Here are all the details we know so far about the 2023 F1 season.

2023 F1 season driver line-up and teams

Teams

Driver 1

Driver 2

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

Alpine

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

McLaren

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll

Fernando Alonso

Haas

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda

Nyck de Vries

Williams

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

In the middle of 2022, Sebastian Vettel announced that he would end his brilliant career and leave the sport. This sparked up the silly season as teams began to sign new drivers from each other. Drivers like Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly were the only ones who shifted from one team to another. Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo, Mick Schumacher, and Nicolas Latifi find themselves without a drive for next season, however, the young drivers might make a return in the future.

Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! 🎄🎅#F1 https://t.co/AxMvVh5ycs

Though most drivers were already on the grid last year, we see some new faces like Logan Sargeant, Nico Hulkenberg, Oscar Piastri, and Nyck de Vries. While Hulkenberg is a returnee, all others are brand new and will be starting their F1 careers for the first time.

2023 F1 season race venues and dates

Date

Race

Venue

March 5th

Bahrain GP

Sakhir

March 19th

Saudi Arabian GP

Jeddah

April 2nd

Australian GP

Melbourne

April 30th

Azerbaijan GP

Baku

May 7th

Miami GP

Miami

May 21st

Emilia Romagna GP

Imola

May 28th

Monaco GP

Monaco

June 4th

Spanish GP

Barcelona

June 18th

Canadian GP

Montreal

July 2nd

Austrian GP

Red Bull Ring

July 9th

British GP

Silverstone

July 23rd

Hungarian GP

Hungaroring

July 30th

Belgium GP

Spa-Francorchamps

August 27th

Dutch GP

Zandvoort

September 3rd

Italian GP

Monza

September 17th

Singapore GP

Singapore

September 24th

Japanese GP

Suzuka

October 8th

Qatar GP

Lusail

October 22nd

United States GP

COTA

October 29th

Mexican GP

Mexico City

November 5th

Brazilian GP

Interlagos

November 18th

Las Vegas GP

Las Vegas

November 26th

Abu Dhabi GP

Yas Marina

Last season, there were 22 races in total as Miami was added to the calendar. In 2023, the sport planned to add another venue to increase the total number of races to 23. Amongst these races, six sprint races will take place in Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the United States (COTA), and Sao Paulo.

Turkey's Istanbul Park and Portugal's Algarve circuit remain the two venues most likely to join the F1 calendar next season replacing the Chinese GP. The Portuguese Automobile and Karting Federation has confirmed that Istanbul is in the race for a slot, competing with Portimao

The new track will run along the streets of Las Vegas in the United States. After the sport gained massive interest in the west, the heads of F1 decided to have more races in the United States. Also, it was recently announced that the Chinese GP has been removed from the 2023 calendar due to the COVID-19 surge and restrictions in the country.

Surprisingly, some fans are slightly against the tightly packed calendar. The sport's CEO Stefano Domenicali, however, has promised that the sport will not add more races.

Though the first race will commence on March 5th, the first pre-season testing sessions will be held between February 23rd and 25th in Bahrain. All the new 2023 challengers will have eight hours of running each day.

Rule changes for 2023 F1 season

Even though most of the rule changes were implemented in 2022, all the teams faced a major aerodynamic issue called 'porpoising'. This is a phenomenon where cars will oscillate vertically on the straights. This was because the FIA brought major changes to the floor of a car. This caused a lot of issues as the cars were unable to go fast and the overall bouncing effect was taking a toll on the drivers.

FIA finally published the rules changes to control porpoising for the 2023 season. Rather than 25mm the floor edge will raise just 15 mm and the start of the diffuser plus 10 mm.#F1 https://t.co/uXLliMJ8a7

Hence, for next season, the FIA will be introducing an Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric (AOM) to ensure that the cars are not bouncing too much. This will be recorded from an accelerometer already present inside the car. This will record the number of vertical oscillations and determine whether the car is qualified to run or not. The ground-effect floors of the cars will also be raised by 15mm to minimize the porpoising.

After the horrific crash of Zhou Guanyu in the 2022 F1 British GP, the FIA is also planning to revise the roll hoop design to make it stronger.

Lastly, the rear-view mirrors are also getting bigger to improve rearward visibility. Some of the teams have already tested the larger mirrors in last season's free practice sessions.

Launch dates for 2023 F1 cars

One of the most exciting pieces of content for fans is the new cars and their reveals. Hence, the teams create a lot of hype around their machines for the new season and reveal the launch dates. With the new year yet to begin, only three teams have revealed the launch dates for their cars. As of now, AlphaTauri will reveal their car first, followed by Aston Martin and Ferrari.

A new launch date to add to your diaries ✍️@ScuderiaFerrari will be launching their 2023 car on February 14! ✨#F1 https://t.co/MibXVaquWL
TeamCar reveal date
Aston MartinFebruary 13th, 2022
FerrariFebruary 14th, 2022
MercedesTBA
Red BullTBA
McLarenTBA
WilliamsTBA
AlphaTauriFebruary 11th, 2022
AlpineTBA
Alfa RomeoTBA
HaasTBA

These car reveal events are always special as fans get to see the new cars and listen to their favorite drivers once again as they gear up for the new season.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag C
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...