2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast this weekend?

The 2024 F1 season will commence this weekend as the sport visits the Sakhir International Circuit for the Bahrain Grand Prix, which will be the first race of the season for the fourth consecutive year.

The sport just hosted the official pre-season testing from February 21-23 at the same venue, with the teams showcasing their 2024 challengers for the first time. Heading into the first race of the season, F1 teams would hope that they encounter similar conditions in the race as they did during the three days of testing as they would have prior experience in setting up their car for extracting maximum performance.

As per Williams F1's official website, below is the weather forecast for the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend:

Thursday - FP1 and FP2

Forecast: The skies will be clear throughout the two practice sessions

Temperature: 19C / 66F falling to 16C / 61F in the evening.

Chance of precipitation: Less than 5%

Friday - FP3 and Qualifying

Forecast: The weather looks to be similar to Thursday with warm conditions and clear skies.

Temperature: 20C / 67F falling to 16C / 61F in the evening.

Chance of precipitation: Less than 5%

Saturday - Race

Forecast: The main race would be held without any interruption of rain as the weather would be warm and clear for the entire day.

Temperature: 21C /70F falling to 16C / 61F in the evening.

Chance of precipitation: Less than 5%

Lando Norris analyzes the pre-season test for the McLaren F1 team

McLaren driver Lando Norris has stated that the three days of the pre-season testing weren't perfect for the Woking-based team.

Speaking with F1.com, the Briton opened up about the issues that the team faced during the testing. He said:

“I think it’s been a… not a perfect few days, we’ve definitely had our fair share of issues, which is not exactly what we would like, but better now than [at the Grand Prix] next week! I’m feeling good, the car has definitely felt [like] an improvement in some areas, and in other areas still plenty to improve.

"A positive few days, but still a big gap to some of the guys ahead, so that’s a lot of work we still need to do over the next week or so to try and close that down already.”

Lando Norris would hope that he and the team would have a better performance during the Bahrain GP weekend than the pre-season testing last week.