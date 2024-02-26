2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

Now that the pre-season testing has ended, the Bahrain GP will soon commence the 2024 F1 season.

The Bahrain International Circuit has been hosting season openers for quite some time now. In recent history, they have also hosted every pre-season testing session. Thus, teams have already set up their pit boxes and garages during testing and are ready to race.

Everything to know about the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP

Timings for all sessions

In the 2024 F1 season, the Bahrain Grand Prix will take place on a Saturday rather than a Sunday due to the holy month of Ramadan. Since the Saudi Arabian GP schedule needs to be shifted because of Ramadan, the Bahrain GP schedule has also been moved.

Here is the complete schedule for the Bahrain GP:

Thursday, February 29

Practice 1: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm GMT (12:30 to 1:30 pm BST) (5:00 to 6:00 pm IST)

Practice 2: 3:00 to 4:00 pm GMT (4:00 to 5:00 pm BST) (8:30 to 9:30 pm IST)

Friday, March 1

Practice 3: 5:30 to 6:30 pm GMT (6:30 to 7:30 pm BST) (6:00 to 7:00 pm IST)

Qualifying: 4:00 to 5:00 pm GMT (5:00 to 6:00 pm BST) (9:30 to 10:30 pm IST)

Saturday, March 2

Bahrain Grand Prix: 3:00 pm GMT (4:00 BST) (8:30 pm IST)

Since the first race of the 2024 F1 season will be watched by millions of people all across the globe, they can simply take one of the timings provided and calculate when the sessions will be live in their time zone.

Where to watch the Bahrain GP

Due to F1's sheer popularity around the world, many sports broadcasters will be airing the 2024 Bahrain GP as it unfolds. A few channels could even show practice sessions for hardcore enthusiasts.

Some of the most popular channels that will broadcast the 2024 season opener are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, beIN Sports, etc. Fans can check their local TV listings to find more channels broadcasting the race.

Apart from television, the sport also live streams all the sessions on their official F1TV website and app. Fans need to buy a subscription to watch the race sessions. The service provides an in-depth viewing experience, with on-board cameras for every single driver, and also a live timing screen with a track map.