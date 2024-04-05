2024 F1 Japanese GP Qualifying: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

The 2024 F1 Japanese GP race weekend has already commenced. All 10 teams arrived at the Suzuka Circuit for the fourth round of the 2024 F1 season. They have already done with the first two practice sessions on Friday.

The first practice session was topped by defending world champion Max Verstappen, closely followed by his teammate, Sergio Perez. One of the major highlights of FP1 was Logan Sargeant's crash. The American dipped his right front wheel on the grass and lost control of the recently repaired Williams FW46 that belonged to Alex Albon in Australian GP. The session was red-flagged but resumed normally.

The second practice session was rather uneventful due to rain, with the action kicking off in the latter stages. A few minutes before the session ended, the track dried up and many drivers were seen coming out of the pits. Eventually, McLaren's Oscar Piastri was the one to top the timing sheets with a 1:34:725, followed by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

After Friday's practice session, it is now time for Saturday, when the third and last practice and qualifying sessions will take place.

Everything to know about the 2024 F1 Japanese GP qualifying session

Timing for the Japanese GP qualifying session

The 2024 F1 Japanese GP qualifying session will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Suzuka Circuit. Here is a list of timings for when the session will start for different time zones:

JST - 3:00 to 4:00 pm (track time)

GMT - 6:00 to 7:00 am

BST - 7:00 to 8:00 am

IST - 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

EST/EDT - 2:00 to 3:00 am

PST/PDT - 11:00 pm (April 5) to 12:00 am (April 6)

Since the qualifying session will be watched by millions of F1 fans all across the globe, not every time zone can be mentioned here. Fans can take one of the times provided above and convert it to their time zone so that they do not miss any qualifying action.

Where to watch the Japanese GP qualifying session

Formula 1 has gained a lot of traction in recent times. Hence, it airs in almost every country. While some sports channels do not broadcast practice sessions, they will most likely show the qualifying sessions, since it sets the grid for the race.

Here is a list of a few renowned TV channels and online streaming services that will broadcast Japanese GP qualifying sessions in certain countries:

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports

Japan - Fuji TV, DAZN

F1 fans can also check local TV listings to see which sports channel in their area will be airing the session around Suzuka.

F1TV is the sport's official streaming service that caters to almost every country. It is a paid service that offers an in-depth viewing experience, with on-board cameras of every driver, a live track map, and even a detailed timing sheet.