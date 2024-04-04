Bad news for Logan Sargeant as the American is reportedly set to use Alex Albon's 'repaired' chassis in the F1 Japanese GP

It was recently reported that Logan Sargeant would be driving his teammate Alex Albon's repaired Williams FW46 from the Australian GP in the Japanese GP, while the Thai driver would be racing with Sargeant's fresh chassis.

Back in Australia, Alex Albon was involved in a massive crash during the first practice session. The impact was so heavy that the car's chassis couldn't be repaired. As a result, Williams had to make the difficult decision to sacrifice Logan Sargeant and give his car to Alex Albon so that he could participate in the rest of the sessions at Albert Park.

Unfortunately, the Thai driver was unable to perform up to Williams' expectations in the Australian GP. He qualified in P12 and ended the race in P11. He failed to score any points and was defeated by both Haas drivers and Visa CashApp RB's Yuki Tsunoda.

As the F1 circus moved to Japan after a week's break, Williams was able to repair Alex Albon's damaged car. Renowned F1 journalist Will Buxton reported that Logan Sargeant will use Albon's repaired FW46 in the Japanese GP, replacing his own chassis used by Albon at the Australian GP. The repair was better than expected, and the British team will not have a spare chassis until the 2024 F1 Miami GP.

Logan Sargeant confirms he will be using Alex Albon's repaired chassis from Australian GP for Japanese GP

Williams driver Logan Sargeant recently confirmed that he would be using Alex Albon's repaired FW46 for the 2024 F1 Japanese GP.

The British team successfully repaired the Thai driver's car after his massive shunt in the Australian GP's FP1. The repaired car will now be driven by American driver Sargeant, who expressed that the team's repairs were better than expected and only added 100 grams of extra weight.

"Yeah, it's the repaired one, just because the workload to switch the cars back over would just be far too much for the mechanics. But yeah, the chassis repair went better than expected. I believe it's only 100 grams heavier. So pretty much nothing," Sargeant said (via RacingNews365)

Both Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant have yet to score any points in the 2024 F1 season.