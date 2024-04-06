2024 F1 Japanese GP: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

The Japanese GP at the Suzuka International Circuit remains one of the most highly anticipated races on the calendar for both fans and drivers alike.

The iconic track may not provide the best on-track action but the fanfare and the track layout has history seeped into it. Heading into the 2024 Japanese GP, Max Verstappen will start from the pole position alongside his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz occupying the second row.

Since it is a fly-away race, the fans from Europe and North America have to adjust their schedules according to their time zones. Below is the list of time zones for the start time of the Japanese GP on Sunday (April 7):

JST - 14:00

GMT - 05:00

BST - 06:00

IST - 10:30

EST/EDT - 01:00

PST/PDT - 22:00 (April 6)

Many fans across the world will adjust their timing clocks accordingly to watch the scintillating action on the track. Below is the list of broadcasters where you can watch the main race:

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports

Japan - Fuji TV, DAZN

The fans can tune into F1TV Pro to live stream the race online from their mobile/electronic devices to watch the action live.

Lando Norris previews his chances of winning the Japanese GP

McLaren driver Lando Norris acknowledged that it will be his best chance yet to beat the Red Bull and secure the maiden win of his F1 career on Sunday.

In his post-quali press conference, the Brit said:

"I'll say yes. It's so tricky. Sergio's doing a good job, so that's one much harder car to kind of keep up with. But we proved last year when we were further away from them that we could keep in touch and not be miles behind. So that will be our target for tomorrow. But I think realistically, we're still too far away to challenge them."

"They're too quick for us. Yes, we are quicker in quali, but in the race, normally, they always pull away a bit more. So, I think we'll be realistic. I'm always realistic when I say it. So I think our competition's with the guys behind. And at the same time, I'll do my best to push forward."

Hopefully, Lando Norris can go one better on Sunday from last year, where he finished P2, and win his first race in front of the Japanese fans.