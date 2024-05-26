2024 F1 Monaco GP: Full starting grid

The 2024 F1 Monaco GP qualifying session took place on Saturday (May 25) and determined the grid for Sunday's race (May 26). In qualifying, Charles Leclerc took his third pole position at his home Grand Prix.

Since the Circuit de Monaco is one of the narrowest tracks on the calendar, it can be extremely difficult for drivers to overtake. Another reason why it is tough to pass cars is because the cars themselves are considerably bigger than what they used to be in the past. Hence, the qualifying session not only sets the grid but can heavily affect drivers' finishing position as well.

In Q1 of the Monaco GP qualifying, the two shock eliminations were Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Red Bull's Sergio Perez. In 2023, Alonso was second while Perez started from P20. Kevin Magnussen, Lance Stroll, Daniel Ricciardo, Nico Hulkenberg, and Esteban Ocon were eliminated in the Q2 session.

At the top of the grid, Charles Leclerc ended up clinching the pole position in Q3. He consistently kept his car on the provisional pole and kept shaving on a few tenths on each flying lap. While McLaren's Oscar Piastri tried to beat Ferrari's time, the Monegasque managed to stay ahead.

Following the qualifying session, it was discovered that both Haas cars had rear wings that did not comply with FIA's technical regulations. Hence, both Hulkenberg and Magnussen's times were deleted and they were disqualified from the session. They will now start the race from the back of the grid.

Here is the entire starting grid for the 2024 F1 Monaco GP:

Charles Leclerc - Ferrari Oscar Piastri - McLaren Carlos Sainz - Ferrari Lando Norris -McLaren George Russell - Mercedes Max Verstappen - Red Bull Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda - RB Alexander Albon - Williams Pierre Gasly - Alpine Esteban Ocon - Alpine Daniel Ricciardo - RB Lance Stroll - Aston Martin Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin Logan Sargeant - Williams Sergio Perez - Red Bull Valtteri Bottas - Sauber Zhou Guanyu - Sauber Nico Hulkenberg - Haas Kevin Magnussen - Haas

Charles Leclerc shares his thoughts after bagging pole position for the 2024 F1 Monaco GP

Though Charles Leclerc was delighted to bag pole position for the 2024 F1 Monaco GP, he feels that a lot can happen in the race on Sunday (May 26).

Speaking to F1.com after Monaco GP qualifying, he expressed the excitement he felt when he finished the pole lap during qualifying. Since he has bagged many pole positions but failed to win races, he stated that he is well aware of things that could go sideways during the race itself.

“It was nice. The feeling after a qualifying lap is always very special here. Really, really happy about the lap, the excitement is so high. It feels really good, however now I know more often than not in the past that qualifying is not everything. As much as it helps a lot for Sunday’s race, we need to put everything together coming to Sunday,” Leclerc said.

This was Charles Leclerc's 24th pole and 250th for Ferrari. Out of these 24 poles, the Monegasque has only converted four of them into race wins.