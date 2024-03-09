2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Full starting grid

The 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying session ended with Max Verstappen taking the pole position yet again. The defending world champion will start the race from the front, followed closely by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Sergio Perez will be in the second row as he finished third.

Red Bull started the 2024 F1 season with a bang, continuing their dominance from 2023. In the season opener in Bahrain, Verstappen won the race and Perez finished second. From Saudi Arabian's qualifying session, it looks like their new car, the RB20, is well suited for a high-speed track like Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Here is the entire starting grid for the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP:

Max Verstappen - Red Bull Charles Leclerc - Ferrari Sergio Perez - Red Bull Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin Oscar Piastri - McLaren Lando Norris - McLaren George Russell - Mercedes Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda - Visa Cash App RB Lance Stroll - Aston Martin Oliver Bearman - Ferrari Alex Albon - Williams Kevin Magnussen - Haas Daniel Ricciardo - Visa Cash App RB Nico Hulkenberg - Haas Valtteri Bottas - Kick Sauber Esteban Ocon - Alpine Pierre Gasly - Alpine Logan Sargeant - Williams Zhou Guanyu - Kick Sauber

Zhou Guanyu had the worst qualifying session. He was unable to clock a fast lap during the entire session since his car had major issues that needed to be fixed. Though Kick Sauber managed to assemble the car and set Zhou out on track, the Q1 session ended before he could finish his out lap.

Carlos Sainz to miss the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to appendicitis

On March 8, it was announced that Carlos Sainz would not be able to take part in the rest of the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP sessions due to appendicitis. In an official statement by Ferrari on their social media platforms, they stated that Sainz would be replaced by the team's reserve driver, Oliver Bearman. He would be racing for Ferrari in FP3, qualifying, and the main race.

"Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery. As from FP3 and for the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman. Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship. The Ferrari family wishes Carlos a speedy recovery," the statement read.

Oliver Bearman has been under the Ferrari umbrella since 2021. He currently races in the F2 Championship with PREMA Racing, along with Mercedes junior star Kimi Antonelli.

He finished at P11 in the qualifying session at the Saudi Arabian GP, which was quite impressive considering it was his first F1 qualifying ever.