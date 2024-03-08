Who is Oliver Bearman? Exploring everything about the youngest-ever Ferrari F1 driver

Oliver Bearman is set to make his F1 debut at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP as Ferrari's youngest ever driver, replacing Carlos Sainz as he has been diagnosed with appendicitis.

As part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Bearman has been racing in Formula 2 for PREMA Racing since 2023. He finished in sixth place last year, but his performance has been rather impressive so far with four wins and six podiums in just a single season.

Before making his racing debut with US Racing in the ADAC Formula 4 Championship in 2020, Oliver Bearman won the WAME Winter Cup, Euro Series, International Final and the 2020 Winter Cup with KR Sport.

While racing in ADAC F4 in 2020, he also took part in the Italian F4 Championship and managed to win both championships in 2021, further making his Formula 3 debut in 2022.

In his first F3 season, Oliver Bearman finished third in the championship. This led to PREMA signing him for the Formula 2 championship in 2023. Since then, he has been racing for the team.

He qualified in pole position for the 2nd round of F2 this year at Jeddah. However, as he is set to replace Carlos Sainz for the rest of the weekend, he will not be taking part in this particular round of the F2 Championship.

Bearman serves as the reserve driver for both Ferrari and Haas on the F1 grid. While this weekend is set to be his debut F1 race, he is no stranger to the complexities of the car. Bearman had the opportunity to test the Haas during FP1 of the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP.

Oliver Bearman to replace Carlos Sainz for the remainder of the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Oliver Bearman is set to replace Carlos Sainz for the remainder of the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP. The Italian outfit is known for signing exclusively experienced drivers, but ever since they signed Charles Leclerc in 2019, the trend seems to be changing.

Carlos Sainz had reportedly been unwell since Wednesday when he missed the media duties. He somehow managed to pull through the first two free practice sessions, but was then diagnosed with appendicitis.

In a message shared by the team, they revealed that he would need surgery. Meanwhile, Bearman will replace him.

"Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery."

"As from FP3 and for the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman. Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship."

"The Ferrari family wishes Carlos a speedy recovery."