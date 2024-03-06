2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule, and more

After the 2024 season opener in Bahrain, the F1 circus moves to Saudi Arabia for the second race of the year. Saudi Arabia held its first F1 race in 2021, around the newly made Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit. All the race sessions are either held in the evening or at night. The track is one of the fastest, with lots of high-speed corners and long straights.

Since the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP is around the corner, here is everything fans need to know about the session timings and where to watch the spectacle.

Everything to know about the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Timings for all sessions

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place on a Saturday (March 9) rather than a Sunday due to the holy month of Ramadan starting on March 10.

Here is the complete schedule for the Saudi Arabian GP:

Thursday, March 7

Practice 1: 1:30 to 2:30 pm GMT (2:30 to 3:30 pm BST) (7:00 to 8:00 pm IST)

Practice 2: 5:00 to 6:00 pm GMT (6:00 to 7:00 pm BST) (10:30 to 11:30 pm IST)

Friday, March 8

Practice 3: 1:30 to 2:30 pm GMT (2:30 to 3:30 pm BST) (7:00 to 8:00 pm IST)

Qualifying: 5:00 to 6:00 pm GMT (6:00 to 7:00 pm BST) (10:30 to 11:30 pm IST)

Saturday, March 9

Bahrain Grand Prix: 5:00 pm GMT (6:00 BST) (10:30 pm IST)

Even though the first race of the 2024 season was not the most exciting, the Saudi Arabian GP would be watched by millions of people all across the globe. Thus, they could simply take one of the timings provided and calculate when the sessions would be live in their time zone.

Where to watch the Saudi Arabian GP

The 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP will air on several TV broadcasters around the world. Few sports channels could even broadcast every practice session for enthusiasts.

Some of the most popular channels that would broadcast the race are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, and beIN Sports. Fans can check their local TV listings to find more channels broadcasting the Saudi Arabian GP in their location.

Apart from television, the sport also live streams all the sessions on the official F1TV website and app. Fans need to buy a subscription for the service, which provides an in-depth viewing experience, onboard cameras for every single driver, and also a live timing screen and a track map.