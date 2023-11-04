2024 F1 sprint format could be overhauled as teams consulted for their inputs

F1 are contemplating changing the sprint format for the second season running after getting mixed reactions from the drivers and teams regarding the current format.

The sport changed the format for sprint weekends in 2023 by introducing a Sprint Shootout which sets the grid for the Sprint race on Saturday instead of influencing the main race on Sunday.

However, the new format binds the F1 teams to just one practice session and does not allow for any further changes due to the park ferme being applied after the Free Practice session on Friday.

As per Motorsport.com, F1 are in talks with the teams to overhaul the format for the next season with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff suggesting to Sky Sports:

"We've been talking with Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO], Obviously, it's his decision, but then you can correlate it easier. You do the sprint shootout [on Friday] and then the second qualifying for the race, which would be Saturday, two o'clock is the time we know. And it would create maybe less confusion."

Charles Leclerc gives his take on the F1 Sprint weekends

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he likes the Sprint weekends as he loves the jeopardy of having just free practice to adjust themselves.

In his pre-race press conference, the Monegasque was in favor of tweaking the format to make it more exciting. He said:

"I quite like it. I like the fact of having only one free practice session. I don't think we should have more than six Sprint weekends in a year. I think six is good. But to have one free practice and go straight to qualifying is something I enjoy.

"I think the Saturday could be changed and improved but I really like the Friday, to not have three free practice sessions is really long and sometimes it can get a bit boring. We always go through the same program. So I like the fact of having only one free practice and going straight to the action with qualifying."

Although some drivers are not the biggest supporters of the sprint weekend being introduced in the sport, they prefer a more traditional weekend.

It will be fascinating to see what the sport decides regarding the sprint weekends going forward as it is a pretty exciting concept that needs to be executed properly.

Hopefully, F1 will note all the opinions from team personnel and drivers whilst making the decision to change the format heading into 2024.