2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast this weekend?

The 2025 F1 season will kick off this weekend with the iconic Albert Park Circuit hosting the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. The track has hosted races for over three decades after taking over the reins from Adelaide in the 1990s.

Over the past four years, the opening race of the season was hosted by the Sakhir International Circuit in Bahrain, selected as the preferred location after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. However, due to the Ramadan festivities this year, the honor of hosting the season-opener has once again gone to Australia.

After three days of pre-season testing in late February, F1 fans have managed to get a pecking order ahead of Melbourne. However, the analysis of the order could be taken with a pinch of salt given the unusually cold conditions in Bahrain during the testing.

Weather will also play a huge role in Melbourne this weekend and could act as a test of learning for the teams' challengers. As per Weather.com, below is the weather forecast for the 2025 Australian Grand Prix:

Friday - FP1 and FP2

Forecast: Cloudy with sunny intervals

Temperature: 27C / 81F

Chance of precipitation: Less than 10%

Saturday - FP3 and Qualifying

Forecast: Mostly cloudy with sunny intervals

Temperature: 37C / 99F

Chance of precipitation: Less than 10%

Sunday - Race

Forecast: Rain through the day making for a wet race

Highest temperature: 24C / 75F

Chance of precipitation: 80%

F1 pundit gives his take on Lewis Hamilton's test ahead of the Australian Grand Prix

F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has said that Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton displayed positive signs in the pre-season testing while driving the SF-25 ahead of the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Kravitz said:

"There are some very positive signs that Hamilton is enjoying the way the Ferrari drives more than the Mercedes. I think he has got what he wanted in terms of driver positioning within the cockpit. There are no complaints on any side. Crucially, he has identified that the designers and the team behind him are up to championship quality.

He recognizes that he has everything he needs in the team to develop the car and out-develop his rivals to try and win this year's championship. So even if the Ferrari isn't winning races at the start of the season, Lewis Hamilton is sure that they will be able to win races and catch up with whoever the pacesetter is."

The seven-time world champion is looking to win his third Australian Grand Prix this weekend after 2008 and 2015. If he achieves the feat, he would also become only the third driver after Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso to win on debut with the Italian team.

