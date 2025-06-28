2025 F1 Austrian GP: What is the starting grid for the race?

Formula 1 is in Austria for the 11th race weekend of the 2025 season, the Austrian GP. Taking to the elevated track at Spielberg, the drivers will race at the iconic Red Bull Ring on Sunday, as Lando Norris claimed the pole on Saturday, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Saturday's session saw the largest qualifying margin in Formula 1 this season as the McLaren driver claimed the pole with a difference of nearly half a second. He was 0.521 seconds faster than Leclerc. With this, the Briton secured his third pole of the season.

However, Norris received a helping hand from Pierre Gasly, who lost control of his Alpine and went into the gravel. By the time he returned to the track and got going, the yellow flag was waved, and multiple drivers lost time in the final flying lap.

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri were affected the most as the yellow flag deactivated the DRS win, putting them at a disadvantage. Despite this, Piastri registered P3 on the grid, ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. Russell managed P5 ahead of Racing Bulls' shocking entry, Liam Lawson.

Verstappen, racing at Red Bull's home race, was one of the contenders for the pole on Saturday and ended up in P7. He was the driver who was affected the most due to Gasly's yellow flag situation. Kick Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto secured P8 with a stunning final flying lap.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Alpine's Pierre Gasly rounded off the Top 10 starting positions. Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda had yet another tough qualifying as he registered P18.

Here is the starting line-up for Sunday's Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring:

#1 Lando Norris - McLaren

#2 Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

#3 Oscar Piastri - McLaren

#4 Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

#5 George Russell - Mercedes

#6 Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls

#7 Max Verstappen - Red Bull

#8 Gabriel Bortoleto - Kick Sauber

#9 Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

#10 Pierre Gasly - Alpine

#11 Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin

#12 Alexander Albon - Williams

#13 Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

#14 Franco Colapinto - Alpine

#15 Oliver Bearman - Haas

#16 Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

#17 Esteban Ocon - Haas

#18 Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

#19 Carlos Sainz - Williams

#20 Nico Hulkenberg - Kick Sauber

Austrian GP pole sitter Lando Norris lets his feelings be known after qualifying

As Lando Norris claimed his third pole of the season at the Austrian GP, he shared his thoughts in the post-race interview. Speaking about his session, here's what he told Sky Sports:

"It was a good lap, that's for sure. It was just little bit by little bit, my Q3 run one was good but I knew there were some little places to improve."

"Very happy, a good day, a good weekend for me so hopefully I can keep it up. It is a long season. I savour this moment, it is pleasing for myself but it is a long race tomorrow," Norris further added.

Lando Norris will start the Austrian GP race with a 22-point deficit to his teammate, Oscar Piastri, in the F1 Drivers' Championship. It will be interesting to see if the British driver manages to trim the gap by the end of the race.

