2025 F1 Austrian GP: What time is the qualifying?

The 2025 Austrian GP is scheduled on June 29 at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg. Before the race, a qualifying session will be held on Saturday, June 28, on the same track, where drivers will set the pecking order for the main race.

On Friday, June 27, all 20 drivers featured in free practice sessions. While George Russell dominated the FP1 session, Lando Norris asserted McLaren's dominance in FP2. Red Bull and Ferrari have brought upgrades in order to improve performance.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a qualifying session will be held where all 20 drivers will look to set the fastest time possible. The results will determine the grid positions for the main race.

Here's a quick guide on the start timings of the qualifying session as per different countries and their respective time zones.

2025 Austrian GP - Qualifying session timings

Austria, Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, Monaco, Italy - 16:00 hrs

New Zealand - 02:00 hrs

USA (Austin) - 09:00 hrs

Argentina, Brazil - 11:00 hrs

Finland, Turkey, Bahrain - 17:00 hrs

Indonesia, Saudi Arabia - 21:00 hrs

Nigeria, UK - 15:00 hrs

USA (Las Vegas), Canada (Vancouver) - 07:00 hrs

Australia (Melbourne) - 00:00 hrs

Mexico - 08:00 hrs

USA (Miami), Canada (Montreal) - 10:00 hrs

India - 19:30 hrs

Australia (Perth), Singapore, China - 22:00 hrs

South Korea, Japan - 23:00 hrs

Abu Dhabi - 18:00 hrs

Lando Norris topped the Austrian GP FP2 session

Lando Norris at the F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Practice - Source: Getty

McLaren fielded junior driver Alex Dunne in the FP1 session of the 2025 Austrian GP. However, in FP2, Lando Norris returned with a bang. He finished P1 by setting the fastest time. His McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri finished P2, whereas Max Verstappen settled for P3.

During the session, Verstappen and Norris had a heated moment as the latter drove past the former at a relatively quick speed. Norris didn't maintain the necessary gap, and a small error could have resulted in a crash. Hence, Verstappen voiced his frustration on team radio.

In a separate incident, Lewis Hamilton impeded Kimi Antonelli by leaving no room for the rookie to pass him at turn 4. The Ferrari driver argued that he didn't see the Mercedes driver approaching and apologized by waving his hand out on the straight.

While the stewards noted the incident, Hamilton was left off the hook with a warning since he realized his mistake and apologized almost immediately. This is a big relief for the seven-time world champion, as a guilty verdict could have resulted in a grid penalty.

With the Austrian GP free practice sessions done, drivers will return to the track on Saturday, June 28. Another practice session will be held, followed by the action-packed qualifying session.

