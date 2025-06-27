"What the Hell?": Max Verstappen furious with Lando Norris as the duo almost come to blows during the F1 Austrian GP FP2

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen was heard fuming at Lando Norris for what he thought was a dangerous move during the FP2 session at the Austrian GP on Friday, June 27. Norris went past the Red Bull driver from the outside with significant pace, a move that could have resulted in a crash.

The incident unfolded in the FP2 session at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria. Verstappen slowed down on his lap to cool down his car. Meanwhile, Norris was flying on a fast outlap and approached the Red Bull driver on the straight.

Verstappen likely saw Norris in his mirrors and moved left towards the outside line, leaving sufficient space for the McLaren driver to drive past him. However, the latter instead held the outside line and moved just inches past the Dutchman on the left.

The duo avoided what could have been a terrible crash, and the four-time world champion was furious on team radio.

"What the hell? Just drives on the left," Verstappen said on team radio.

A crash could have been catastrophic for Max Verstappen, as he is facing the threat of a race ban. In Barcelona earlier this month, he was punished with three penalty points for causing a collision with George Russell. His tally surged to 11 points, and one more penalty point could result in a race ban.

On the other hand, Lando Norris also escaped a possible crash just weeks after he collided with his teammate, Oscar Piastri, during the 2025 Canadian GP. While fighting for P4, he went for a non-existent gap and touched the back of Piastri's car to lose traction and slammed into the wall in the closing stages.

Meanwhile, Norris topped the charts of the FP2 session, while Max Verstappen finished P3. The British driver initially missed the FP1 session as McLaren fielded rookie Alex Dunne in his car.

Max Verstappen shares his thoughts on Red Bull's upgrade package

Max Verstappen at the F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Practice - Source: Getty

Red Bull Racing introduced an upgraded floor for the 2025 Austrian GP. According to reports, the rear part of the floor has been modified to manage airflow at a low height. The performance upgrade is meant to improve the downforce and balance of the car.

Only Max Verstappen is likely to have this new upgrade, but he is unsure of its efficiency. Talking to Kronen Zeitung, he said (quotes via Racingnews365):

“It's difficult; this season is a bit more complicated. Unfortunately, we're not as competitive as we'd like to be. But we're trying to maximise results. Last weekend [in Canada] is a good example of that. We're getting updates to the car for the Red Bull Ring—hopefully, they'll help. But I'm not sure they'll be enough to win."

Earlier this month, Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko claimed that the upgrade window is shrinking for the team, and by summer break, the focus will likely shift to 2026, when new engine regulations will come into effect.

