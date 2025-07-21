2025 F1 Belgian GP: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

F1 will return to racing after a three-week gap between the British Grand Prix and the Belgian GP this weekend. McLaren have dominated the first half of the year as the 2025 season has produced a gripping title fight between the two drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, with Max Verstappen and George Russell chipping in from time to time with incredible performances.
The four-time reigning F1 world champion had started the season strongly and was keeping up with Norris and Piastri, but his title campaign has been affected in the last four races due to some costly mistakes and unfortunate circumstances.
On the other hand, Piastri and Norris have traded blows throughout the year with constant momentum shifts. Heading into the third sprint weekend of the 2025 season, the momentum currently lies with the British driver, who has won consecutive races in Austria and Silverstone.
However, in his two editions of the Belgian GP, the Aussie driver has showcased a knack for pulling off some eye-catching performances around the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, reflected in his P2 finish in the sprint and main race in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Everything to know about the 2025 F1 Belgian GP
Timings for all sessions
Friday, July 25
Practice: 10:30-11:30 GMT (16:00-17:00 IST)
Sprint Qualifying: 14:30 GMT (20:00 IST)
Saturday, July 26
Sprint: 10:00 GMT (3:30 IST)
Qualifying: 14:00 GMT (19:30 IST)
Sunday, July 27
Race: 13:00 GMT (18:30 IST)
F1 fans can enjoy the cars going around the famous track by converting the timings into their local regions and staying on top of the racing.
Where to watch the 2025 F1 Belgian GP
It has been a while since the sport hosted a sprint weekend this year, with Miami being the last time that the fans were treated to more competitive racing action. The 2025 Belgian GP will be an important weekend for several teams as it could be the final time that they bring upgrades to the current generation of cars before shifting their focus to next year.
Teams like Ferrari are eyeing the track to introduce their new rear suspension to mitigate the issues on the SF-25 and shift their resources to the 2026 cars. With many such fascinating details, the race weekend is shaping up to be one of the best of the season.
Below is the list of some of the TV broadcasters who will broadcast the live action in different countries:
- UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4
- USA - ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- India - FanCode, F1TV
- Australia - Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
- Azerbaijan - AzTV, Idman Azerbaijan
All the sessions are also available for live streaming on the F1TV App, which can be accessed using a paid subscription. While the fans can also check with their local TV listings to inquire about the coverage in their areas.