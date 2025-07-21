2025 F1 Belgian GP: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

F1 will return to racing after a three-week gap between the British Grand Prix and the Belgian GP this weekend. McLaren have dominated the first half of the year as the 2025 season has produced a gripping title fight between the two drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, with Max Verstappen and George Russell chipping in from time to time with incredible performances.

Ad

The four-time reigning F1 world champion had started the season strongly and was keeping up with Norris and Piastri, but his title campaign has been affected in the last four races due to some costly mistakes and unfortunate circumstances.

On the other hand, Piastri and Norris have traded blows throughout the year with constant momentum shifts. Heading into the third sprint weekend of the 2025 season, the momentum currently lies with the British driver, who has won consecutive races in Austria and Silverstone.

Ad

Trending

However, in his two editions of the Belgian GP, the Aussie driver has showcased a knack for pulling off some eye-catching performances around the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, reflected in his P2 finish in the sprint and main race in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Everything to know about the 2025 F1 Belgian GP

Timings for all sessions

Friday, July 25

Practice: 10:30-11:30 GMT (16:00-17:00 IST)

Ad

Sprint Qualifying: 14:30 GMT (20:00 IST)

Saturday, July 26

Sprint: 10:00 GMT (3:30 IST)

Qualifying: 14:00 GMT (19:30 IST)

Sunday, July 27

Race: 13:00 GMT (18:30 IST)

F1 fans can enjoy the cars going around the famous track by converting the timings into their local regions and staying on top of the racing.

Where to watch the 2025 F1 Belgian GP

It has been a while since the sport hosted a sprint weekend this year, with Miami being the last time that the fans were treated to more competitive racing action. The 2025 Belgian GP will be an important weekend for several teams as it could be the final time that they bring upgrades to the current generation of cars before shifting their focus to next year.

Ad

Teams like Ferrari are eyeing the track to introduce their new rear suspension to mitigate the issues on the SF-25 and shift their resources to the 2026 cars. With many such fascinating details, the race weekend is shaping up to be one of the best of the season.

Below is the list of some of the TV broadcasters who will broadcast the live action in different countries:

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN, ESPN Deportes

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Azerbaijan - AzTV, Idman Azerbaijan

All the sessions are also available for live streaming on the F1TV App, which can be accessed using a paid subscription. While the fans can also check with their local TV listings to inquire about the coverage in their areas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More