2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast this weekend?

F1 will head to one of its original and historic tracks on the calendar to host the annual Belgian Grand Prix this weekend. The Spa-Francorchamps circuit has been on the F1 calendar since the beginning of the world championship 75 years ago and has maintained its reputation of being one of the best and most feared tracks in the world.
The iconic circuit is also a favorite for drivers and fans alike, given it consists of some of the most challenging corners on the track, which provide some of the best racing of the year. After a couple of duds in the current generation of cars, the 2024 edition of the Belgian Grand Prix was arguably one of its best in the past decade.
The race last year saw seven drivers in contention for a race win, and all three teams had a viable chance of crossing the checkered flag first. Lewis Hamilton was able to win the race after his teammate George Russell was disqualified for having an underweight car despite finishing ahead of him at the checkered flag.
Hamilton, who is racing for Ferrari in the 2025 season, will hope for a similar result this weekend as well to break his duck of missed podium finishes thus far in the first 12 races. The weather has always played a big role throughout the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, as the area has a microclimate of its own, which can surprise everyone with its drastic changes.
As per Williams' official website, below is the weather forecast for the 2025 Belgian GP this weekend:
Friday - FP1 and Sprint Qualifying
Forecast: Showers with overcast conditions throughout.
Temperature: 23C / 73F
Chance of precipitation: 65%
Saturday - Sprint and Qualifying
Forecast: Light rain with a gentle breeze to keep the temperatures cool.
Temperature: 23C / 73F
Chance of precipitation: 45%
Sunday - Race
Forecast: Sunny start, showers during the main race.
Highest temperature: 24C / 75F
Chance of precipitation: 40%
McLaren CEO previews the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend
McLaren CEO Zak Brown stated that he was expecting "more of the same" from the British team heading into the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend and to win the event for the first time since 2012. Speaking with Sky F1, the American reflected and said:
“More of the same, maybe not a 30-second win, but more of the same. This [the British GP] was a unique race because of the [weather] situation. The floor worked well, so we'll be unwrapping that and throwing that on both cars. It was always intended to just be a test part this weekend, but we were happy with what we saw.”
The Belgian Grand Prix might be one of the toughest race weekends for MCL39, given the long straights and a combination of high-speed corners around the track.