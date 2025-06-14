2025 F1 Canadian GP Qualifying Results: Full Starting Grid for the Race

F1 is in Canada for the 2025 Canadian GP, the 10th race of the season. George Russell of Mercedes claimed the pole position ahead of Max Verstappen, whereas Championship leader Oscar Piastri will start on the second row.

Russell of Mercedes pulled off brilliant sector 2 and sector 3 to post 1:10.899 on the timesheet. This was 0.160 seconds faster than Verstappen, and 0.221 seconds faster than Oscar Piastri. This was Russell's first pole of the year, as well as Mercedes' first in the main races.

With Russell and Verstappen starting from the front row, Piastri will have Russell's teammate, Kimi Antonelli, next to him in the second row. Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari starts from P5, alongside Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin.

McLaren's Lando Norris qualified in P7, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls and Alex Albon of Williams wrapped up the Top 10. Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda qualified in P11, while Williams' Carlos Sainz is in P17.

Here's how the entire grid looks for Sunday's Canadian GP:

#1 George Russell - Mercedes.

#2 Max Verstappen - Red Bull.

#3 Oscar Piastri - McLaren.

#4 Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes.

#5 Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari.

#6 Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin.

#7 Lando Norris - McLaren.

#8 Charles Leclerc - Ferrari.

#9 Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls.

#10 Alex Albon - Williams.

#11 Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull.

#12 Franco Colapinto - Alpine.

#13 Nico Hulkenberg - Kick Sauber.

#14 Oliver Bearman - Haas.

#15 Esteban Ocon - Haas.

#16 Gabriel Bortoleto - Kick Sauber.

#17 Carlos Sainz - Williams.

#18 Lance Stroll - Aston Martin.

#19 Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls.

#20 Pierre Gasly - Alpine.

Pole sitter George Russell took a dig at Max Verstappen ahead of Canadian GP

The 2025 Canadian GP pole sitter, George Russell, took a subtle dig at Max Verstappen after securing pole at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Here's what the Silver Arrows man said while talking to Sky Sports after the qualifying session:

"Today was awesome, in front of this amazing crowd! To get this pole, that last lap was one of the most exhilarating laps of my life. I knew this lap was mighty. I have a few more points on my license to play with. So, let's see."

Since Verstappen is just one point away from facing a race ban, he will have to be cautious during the Canadian GP. The reigning world champion tends to be aggressive on lap 1, so it will be interesting to see how his battle with Russell goes on Sunday (June 15).

