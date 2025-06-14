"Toto seriously, sign the contract": Fans react as George Russell secures pole position for the F1 Canadian GP

  • home icon
By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Jun 14, 2025 22:50 GMT
Toto Wolff (L) and George Russell (R) at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

George Russell bagged the pole position for a second year running at the Canadian Grand Prix weekend. With the Briton being on the last leg of his contract at Mercedes, fans pooled in to urge team supremo, Toto Wolff, to give the 27-year-old a contract extension.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Russell was revealed to be paired up with rookie teammate, Kimi Antonelli. Some reckoned that the Italian teenager would have been a tough match for the Briton, as Antonelli has often been reckoned as the next Max Verstappen in F1.

The 18-year-old soon clinched his first pole position in any format at the Miami Grand Prix Sprint qualifying and showcased his prowess behind the wheel of a racecar. However, this has raised some questions about Russell's spot at the team.

But, with the three-time race winner again emerging as the fastest qualifier around the Circuit de Gilles-Villeneuve, fans shared their comments backing Russell with his impressive qualifying form this year, urging Wolff to get a contract extension at the Brackley-based squad:

"Toto seriously, sign the fuc**n contract."
"He really loves qualifying in canada eh," one fan wrote.
"Great drive by George, congratulations," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans glanced over Russell's impressive laptime, being over a second faster than his 2024 pole laptime, and wrote:

"Well done Georgie! Only driver in the 1:10's... WOAH, that's speedy!" one netizen wrote.
"Mr Saturday is back," another netizen wrote.
"INSANE LAP BY HIM ON MEDIUM TYRES WOW JUST WOW HOLY SH*T!!!!" another netizen shared.
Though the Mercedes driver is in the pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix for the second year in succession, his partner on the front row will also be the same as last year.

George Russell joked about upcoming Max Verstappen battle at Canadian Grand Prix

George Russell after clinching pole position for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen will start alongside George Russell for the Canadian Grand Prix. While this may seem like any normal front row, the storylines behind the pair showcase how the two had tripped over each other at the Spanish GP.

Moreover, the Dutchman will have to be on his best behaviour to avoid being handed a race ban. Joking about the Red Bull driver's looming threat of a race ban, Russell said in the post-qualifying interview with Sky Sports:

"Today was awesome, in front of this amazing crowd! To get this pole, that last lap was one of the most exhilarating lap of my life. I knew this lap was mighty... I have a few more points on my license to play with. So, let's see."

George Russell has amassed 111 points in the 2025 season so far and sits fourth in the drivers' championship standings.

