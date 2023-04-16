F1's 'next Max Verstappen' ticking all the boxes at Mercedes according to Toto Wolff

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, touted as F1's next Max Verstappen, is ticking all the boxes as Mercedes, claims team boss Toto Wolff.

The 16-year-old has been impressing critics due to his performances in F4 as well as in karting.

Feeder Series @feeder_series ANDREA KIMI ANTONELLI IS YOUR 2023 FORMULA REGIONAL MIDDLE EAST CHAMPION!



The Mercedes junior, racing for Mumbai Falcons, took three wins, three poles and three more podiums en route to his third single-seater championship, which he won with a race to spare.



#FRMEC ANDREA KIMI ANTONELLI IS YOUR 2023 FORMULA REGIONAL MIDDLE EAST CHAMPION!The Mercedes junior, racing for Mumbai Falcons, took three wins, three poles and three more podiums en route to his third single-seater championship, which he won with a race to spare. 🇮🇹 ANDREA KIMI ANTONELLI IS YOUR 2023 FORMULA REGIONAL MIDDLE EAST CHAMPION! 👏👏The Mercedes junior, racing for Mumbai Falcons, took three wins, three poles and three more podiums en route to his third single-seater championship, which he won with a race to spare.#FRMEC https://t.co/l3fgDHaWCP

The Italian prodigy joined Mercedes' junior driver program back in 2018 and hasn't failed to turn heads. He went on to win the WSK Euro Series and Super Master Series titles in the OK Junior category in his first season with the German team.

He also attained the runner-up position in the FIA Karting European Championship and secured fifth place in the FIA Karting World Championship. In 2020, he elevated his position to the OK class and achieved success by claiming the FIA Karting European Championship and WSK Euro Series titles.

Moving forward to 2021, he continued his karting career before venturing into single-seater racing towards the end of the season in Italian Formula 4, where he competed for the final three rounds with Prema. His performance was remarkable as he managed to secure three podium finishes in nine races.

The young boy is taking a Max Verstappen-like approach to F1, given his dominance in karting.

Toto Wolff is particularly impressed with the young talent. He told the Italian wing of Motorsport.com:

“Since working together, Kimi has ticked all the boxes. But not only that, I really like him as a boy, as a personality and he has a fantastic family environment around him that helps him always keep his feet on the ground. He has a great talent and can count on important values that come from his family.”

However, after Max Verstappen's underage debut caused F1 to change its minimum age requirement, the Italian will have to wait a bit until he steps foot in an F1 car.

AlphaTauri boss lauds Max Verstappen

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost has showered Max Verstappen with high praise for his remarkable talent, comparing him to racing legends such as Lewis Hamilton, Ayrton Senna, and Michael Schumacher. Verstappen's outstanding skills and dominance on the track have earned him the top spot in the drivers' standings after three races.

The Dutch driver has shown exceptional form this season, thanks to Red Bull providing him with a car that is capable of competing for the championship title once again.

At the young age of 25, Verstappen is already considered by many to be a generational talent in the sport, a viewpoint that Tost himself shares.

Speaking about Max Verstappen to Speedweek, Tost said:

"Moreover, with all his talent and extreme driving skills, he also has the necessary mental strength. He has everything a champion needs, just like Fangio, Senna, Prost, Schumacher, Vettel and Hamilton."

With Max Verstappen well on his way to securing a third consecutive world title, it will be interesting to follow his progress this season.

Poll : 0 votes