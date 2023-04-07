AlphaTauri boss puts Max Verstappen in the same league as Lewis Hamilton, Ayrton Senna, and Michael Schumacher

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost has lauded Max Verstappen, putting him in the same league as Lewis Hamilton, Ayrton Senna, and Michael Schumacher.

The two-time world champion is currently leading the drivers' standings after three races, showing his dominance on track.

Red Bull have once again given Verstappen a car worthy of challenging for the title, with the Dutchman showing exceptional form this year. The 25-year-old is already considered a generational talent by many in the sport, an opinion that Franz Tost shares himself.

Speaking about Max Verstappen to Speedweek, Tost said:

"Moreover, with all his talent and extreme driving skills, he also has the necessary mental strength. He has everything a champion needs, just like Fangio, Senna, Prost, Schumacher, Vettel and Hamilton."

"Apart from the talent and sense of cornering speed, they all have one more thing in common: the total focus on the sport and the selfishness to stand up for themselves. That includes annoying a team. A driver who never complains is so forgotten."

Max Verstappen managed his RB19 beautifully amid all the chaos in Melbourne last weekend, winning the race from pole position despite three red-flag restarts. It remains to be seen if any driver-team combination can dethrone the Flying Dutchman.

Helmut Marko talks about Max Verstappen's contract

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes that signing Max Verstappen until 2028 has been one of the team's most beneficial decisions. Verstappen, who won his first race in Melbourne last weekend and skillfully piloted his RB19 through the chaos, has demonstrated his talents.

Red Bull's unwavering faith in Verstappen is apparent, as they have awarded him the lengthiest contract in the history of the sport. The two-time world champion will continue with the team until 2028, a move that Marko claims has significantly benefited Red Bull.

At the age of 25, Verstappen is currently at the pinnacle of his career and is dominating the 2023 grid. He is leading the drivers' championship, with Sergio Perez, his teammate, and Fernando Alonso, a two-time world champion, trailing behind.

Marko said of Max Verstappen:

"Max controlled the race sovereignly, made no mistakes. But we're used to that from him by now. If he's in the lead, you know he's going to be okay. Max is definitely the best driver right now."

"That we have signed such a long contract with him has been one of the best decisions. That stability is very important for the team and Max now also has certainty."

With the Dutchman well on his way to securing a third consecutive world title, it will be interesting to follow his progress this season.

