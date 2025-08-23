2025 F1 Dutch GP: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

The 2025 Dutch GP will host the first race weekend after the summer break, as the sport begins the second half of the current season. That 2025 season is the final year of the current generation of cars and will see an end to ground effect regulations, as the sport will introduce arguably its biggest change next year.In the first half of the year, it has been McLaren who have dominated on the track and has taken another step from their triumph last season. The reigning constructors' champions have won 11 of the 14 main races, to go along with a Sprint victory for Lando Norris in Miami.The British driver finds himself just nine points behind his teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri in the championship battle and will look to rely on his experience from last year to secure his maiden world championship.On the other hand, the Aussie would hope to continue his consistent performances from the first half of the season and maintain his advantage over Norris. The 24-year-old finished just shy of the podium places in the 2024 edition of the Dutch GP as he was held behind Charles Leclerc and settled for P4.Everything to know about the 2025 F1 Dutch GPTimings for all sessionsFriday, August 29Practice 1: 10:30-11:30 GMT (16:00-17:00 IST)Practice 2: 14:00-15:00 GMT (19:30-20:30 IST)Saturday, August 30Practice 3: 9:30-10:30 GMT (15:00-16:00 IST)Qualifying: 13:00 GMT (18:30 IST)Sunday, August 31Race: 13:00 GMT (18:30 IST)The fans across the world can convert the timings into their local time zones to stay on top of the race action at the Dutch GP and avoid missing out on an intriguing title fight.Where to watch the 2025 F1 Dutch GPThe iconic Zandvoort circuit returned to the F1 calendar in the 2021 season owing to the popularity of its homegrown hero, Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver won the first three editions of the Dutch GP but was soundly defeated by Lando Norris in last year's race.The raucous crowd at the track creates arguably the best atmosphere of the entire season, with the orange army throwing its full support behind the Dutchman. However, the fans who will be unable to enjoy the live atmosphere from Zandvoort can enjoy the atmosphere from their TV screens along with the live race action. Below is the list of TV broadcasters who will broadcast the event live on all three days:UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4USA - ESPN, ESPN DeportesIndia - FanCode, F1TVAustralia - Fox Sports, Foxtel, KayoAzerbaijan - AzTV, Idman AzerbaijanThe loyal fans of the sport can also check with the local TV broadcasters about the listings to catch the race action live. They can also view the race weekend on F1TV with a paid subscription to enjoy additional features like on-track analysis and different camera angles.