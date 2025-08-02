2025 F1 Hungarian GP qualifying results: What is the starting grid for the Race?

Formula 1 is in Hungary for the Hungarian GP, the 14th race of the season, and the final one before the sport dives into its summer break. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari claimed the pole, ahead of Oscar Piastri of McLaren, thanks to a brilliant final flying lap.

Ad

This is Leclerc's first pole position of the season, and a great way to start the weekend. The Monegasque driver pulled off 1:15.372 on the timesheet and was 0.026 seconds faster than Piastri. Piastri's teammate, Lando Norris, qualified in P3.

Mercedes' George Russell qualified in P4, ahead of the Aston Martin duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. Gabriel Bortoleto of Kick Sauber qualified in P7, whereas the reigning champion, Max Verstappen, qualified in P8.

Ad

Trending

The Racing Bulls duo of Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar wrapped up the top 10. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton qualified in P12, whereas Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda was down in P16 for Sunday's Hungarian GP race.

Here's the starting line-up for the 2025 Hungarian GP:

#1 Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

#2 Oscar Piastri - McLaren

#3 Lando Norris - McLaren

#4 George Russell - Mercedes

#5 Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin

#6 Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

#7 Gabriel Bortoleto - Kick Sauber

Ad

#8 Max Verstappen - Red Bull

#9 Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls

#10 Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

#11 Oliver Bearman - Haas

#12 Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

#13 Carlos Sainz - Williams

#14 Franco Colapinto - Alpine

#15 Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

#16 Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

#17 Pierre Gasly - Alpine

#18 Esteban Ocon - Haas

#19 Nico Hulkenberg - Kick Sauber

#20 Alexander Albon - Williams

Hungarian GP pole sitter Charles Leclerc let his feelings known ahead of big race on Sunday

The 2025 Hungarian GP pole sitter, Charles Leclerc, shared his thoughts ahead of the race on Sunday. Here's what Leclerc told Sky Sports in the post-race interview:

Ad

Pole position qualifier Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 - Source: Getty

"Today, I don't understand anything in Formula 1. The whole Qualifying was extremely difficult. It was difficult to get to Q2 and difficult to get to Q3. Then the conditions changed, I knew I had to do a clean lap to target third, and I can't believe it."

Ad

"Honestly, I have no words. It is probably one of the best pole positions I have had, as it is so unexpected. The start and turn one will be key. I have no idea how it will go, but one thing for sure is that I'll do absolutely everything in order to keep that first place."

Oscar Piastri is leading the Drivers' Championship with 266 points after 13 races and three Sprints. He is ahead of Lando Norris by 16 points. Reigning champion Max Verstappen is in P3 with 185 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More