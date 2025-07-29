2025 F1 Hungarian GP: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

F1 will once again return to the iconic Hungaroring circuit to host the annual Hungarian GP this weekend to close off the first half of the 2025 season. There had been a lot of expectations heading into this year, given it was the final season of the current generation of regulations before heading into 2026.

McLaren has raced into the lead and has dominated the first half of the year, winning nine of the twelve completed races. In the first couple of events, it looked like the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri might have to go up against Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in an epic three-way title fight.

However, the duo has left the reigning four-time F1 world champion behind in the standings, and with the Austrian team's struggles to match MCL39's pace, it looks unlikely that Verstappen would mount a comeback.

In the 2024 edition of the Hungarian Grand Prix, it was the first time fans got to see a glimpse of McLaren's advantage over its rivals, which has continued to grow halfway through the season.

Piastri has put a stop to his teammate's momentum and extended his championship lead to 16 points with one race remaining before the summer break.

Everything to know about the 2025 F1 Hungarian GP

Timings for all sessions

Friday, July 25

FP1: 11:30-12:30 GMT (17:00-18:00 IST)

FP2: 15:00-16:00 GMT (20:30-21:30 IST)

Saturday, July 26

FP3: 10:30-11:30 GMT (16:00- 17:00 IST)

Qualifying: 14:00 GMT (19:30 IST)

Sunday, July 27

Race: 13:00 GMT (18:30 IST)

Fans can enjoy the racing action live at the Hungarian GP from the comfort of their home by converting the timings into their local time zones and staying on top.

Where to watch the 2025 F1 Hungarian GP

The Hungarian GP and its weather conditions might bring many teams into contention for a good points finish at the end of the weekend. The famous track has a reputation for being a difficult one to overtake, with teams opting to bring their maximum downforce package to the circuit.

With many teams already closing their development cycle for the season, the Hungarian GP could be the first event until the end of the year to see the teams go all out to close out the current regulations.

Below is the list of the TV broadcasts that will broadcast the race weekend:

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN, ESPN Deportes I

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Azerbaijan - AzTV, Idman Azerbaijan

F1 fans can check with their local TV broadcasters about the listings for this weekend, or can subscribe to the F1 TV app to get more fascinating insights about the sport while catching every single session.

