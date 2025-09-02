2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast this weekend?

The sport will head to the iconic Circuit Autodromo Nazionale Monza to host the annual Italian Grand Prix this weekend. The track has hosted every single edition of the race apart from the 1980 edition, when the circuit was closed for refurbishment.

The circuit known as the 'Temple of Speed' is a paradise for fans, who flock in numbers to support the Ferrari F1 team on all three days and create a festival-like atmosphere. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc brought smiles to the faces of thousands of Tifosi last year after he notched up a famous win.

However, heading into the 2025 edition, there is a much more concerned feel inside the Italian team owing to their double DNF at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend and relative lack of performance compared to the mighty McLaren.

The Maranello-based outfit will again rely on the support from their home fans and the weather to potentially bring them closer to the reigning world champions. As per Weather.com, below is the forecast for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix this weekend:

Friday - FP1 and FP2

Forecast: Partly cloudy conditions

Temperature: 28C / 82F

Chance of precipitation: <25%

Saturday - FP3 and Qualifying

Forecast: Overcast conditions with sunny intervals.

Temperature: 27C / 80F

Chance of precipitation: <20%

Sunday - Race

Forecast: Some clouds with sunny conditions.

Temperature: 28C / 82F

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Ferrari team boss previews the Italian Grand Prix after a tough Dutch GP

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur stated that he admitted that they were on the back foot heading into the Italian Grand Prix this weekend after their 'very tough' Dutch GP weekend.

Speaking with F1.com, the Frenchman previewed the weekend and said:

"It's a very tough outcome for the team because for the championship and even for the approach to Monza, it's not the best one. For sure, it's not the best preparation, but on the other hand, we don't need to have extra motivation for Monza.

"Everybody will push. What we have to do for sure is a much better Friday to put us in a better shape for the Quali and for the race because when you start behind, you have to overtake, you have to take risks."

Charles Leclerc, too, was looking forward to returning to Monza and added:

"I'm really looking forward to it. It's going to be a very busy week, but I'm looking forward to it because it's a lot of positive energy starting from Tuesday, in Milan, with a few events, Wednesday, and then Thursday at the track."

Leclerc has won the Italian Grand Prix twice in 2019 and 2024 and will look to make it back-to-back victories for the first time this weekend.

