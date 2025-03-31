2025 F1 Japanese GP: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

F1 will head to the iconic Suzuka International Circuit to host the third race of the 2025 campaign for the annual Japanese GP. It has been a fascinating start to the 2025 season with McLaren coming out of the blocks fastest and winning the first two races of the year in Australia and China.

Lando Norris looked assured in his win at the Albert Park Circuit as he calmly dealt with the changeable weather conditions and narrowly finished ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

It was a different story in Shanghai as it was Oscar Piastri, who raced home to a comfortable win at the Chinese GP main race. However, in the Sprint reaction of the weekend, Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton surprised many with his pace and took pole position and brought home his SF-25 in P1 after 19 laps ahead of the Aussie.

On the other hand, Max Verstappen is yet to win this year and is currently eight points behind Norris. Heading into Japan, the Dutch driver would hope for similar results from the last three years when he dominated the entire race weekends from start to finish.

The Japanese GP will also be the first chapter of the triple header with F1 heading to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia later in the month.

Everything to know about the 2025 F1 Japanese GP

Timings for all sessions

Friday, April 4

Practice 1 03:30-04:30 GMT (08:00-09:00 IST)

Practice 2: 07:00-08:00 GMT (11:30-12:30 IST)

Saturday, April 5

Practice 3: 03:30-04:30 GMT (08:00-09:00 IST)

Qualifying: 07:00-08:00 GMT (11:30-12:30 IST)

Sunday, April 6

Race: 06:00 GMT (10:30 IST)

The fans of the sport across the world can convert the timings into their local time zones to catch all the racing action in the 2025 Japanese GP this weekend.

Where to watch the 2025 F1 Japanese GP

The Japanese GP will give the first real picture of the pecking order of all 10 teams as the Albert Park Circuit and the Shanghai International Circuit have peculiar tendencies and could be classified as outliers on the calendar.

There will be many fans and teams alike that would hope to extract maximum performance out of the race weekend in Japan to have a better understanding of the 2025 challengers.

Each session will be broadcast across the world on various TV listings that would aid the fans to catch the on-track live in their respective countries. Below is the list of some of the TV broadcasters for the Japanese GP:

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN, ESPN Deportes

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Azerbaijan - AzTV, Idman Azerbaijan

Fans can also access the on-track action by live-streaming the race on the F1TV app by subscription.

