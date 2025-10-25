2025 F1 Mexico GP Qualifying Results: Starting Grid for the Race

Formula 1 is in Mexico for the 2025 Mexico GP at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The upcoming weekend marks this season's 20th race weekend, where Lando Norris has claimed the pole position ahead of Charles Leclerc.
Norris was stellar throughout the qualifying as the McLaren star pulled off a stunning final flying lap in Q3. He recorded a time of 1:15.586 on the timesheet and was 0.262 seconds faster than the Ferrari driver.
Leclerc's teammate, Lewis Hamilton, managed the second row for him, along with his former teammate, George Russell. Reigning champion Max Verstappen will start from P5, alongside Kimi Antonelli.
Carlos Sainz qualified in P7, alongside Championship leader Oscar Piastri. Isack Hadjar and Oliver Bearman have wrapped up the top 10 starting positions.
Here is the starting line-up for Sunday's race at the Mexico GP:
#1 Lando Norris - McLaren
#2 Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
#3 Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
#4 George Russell - Mercedes
#5 Max Verstappen - Red Bull
#6 Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
#7 Oscar Piastri - McLaren
#8 Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls
#9 Oliver Bearman - Haas
#10 Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull
#11 Esteban Ocon - Haas
#12 Carlos Sainz - Williams
#13 Nico Hulkenberg - Kick Sauber
#14 Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin
#15 Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls
#16 Gabriel Bortoleto - Kick Sauber
#17 Alex Albon - Williams
#18 Pierre Gasly - Alpine
#19 Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
#20 Franco Colapinto - Alpine
Mexico GP pole sitter let his feelings known after stellar qualifying
Lando Norris shared his thoughts after he perfected the qualifying and found himself on top on Saturday. Speaking about his outing, here's what the McLaren driver said:
"I mean, I'm happy to be back on pole, it has actually been quite a long time. It was one of those laps you don't know what's happening, I knew it was decent but when I crossed the line I was pleasantly surprised. I've had some good races here in the past, so I'll focus on what I can control." (Via Sky Sports)
Lando Norris is currently trailing Oscar Piastri by 14 points, and a win here by the #4 will not only decrease the deficit but also might make him the leader if Piastri fails to pick up points. It will be interesting to see how Norris manages to hold on to his lead on Sunday at the Mexico GP.