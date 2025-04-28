2025 F1 Miami GP: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

The F1 circus will head to Miami International Autodrome to host the fourth edition of the Miami GP this weekend. It has been an intriguing start to the 2025 season with several teams trying to catch up and compete against the mighty McLaren on the track.

The reigning Constructors' Champions have made a scintillating start to their title defense and have won four of the five main races in the 2025 season. Ahead of every single weekend, the Woking-based outfit enters as the team to beat against the challenge from Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari.

However, it has only been Max Verstappen who has taken away a win from Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the main race. It was the Miami GP last year, which started McLaren's turnaround in 2024, which resulted in them winning the Constructors' Championship.

Its competitors would be hoping for a similar fate in the 2025 edition of the Miami GP as well, to become more competitive against the British team. McLaren are leading both the Constructors' and Drivers' Championships with Oscar Piastri leading his teammate Lando Norris by 10 points.

Everything to know about the 2025 F1 Miami GP

Timings for all sessions

Friday, May 2

Practice 1: 17:30-18:30 GMT (22:00-23:00 IST)

Sprint Qualifying: 21:30-22:14 GMT (02:00-02:44 IST)

Saturday, May 3

Sprint: 17:00 GMT ( 21:30 IST)

Qualifying: 21:00 GMT (01:30 IST)

Sunday, May 4

Race: 21:00 GMT (01:30 IST)

The fans of the sport worldwide can convert the timings into their local time zones to be on top of all the racing action from the first big event race of the 2025 season.

Where to watch the 2025 F1 Miami GP

Ever since its introduction in 2022, Miami GP has been projected as one of the event races of the year alongside Monaco and later Las Vegas. Over the years, it has become the race weekend that attracts the most amount of celebrities from different walks of life to enjoy the racing action around the iconic Hard Rock Stadium.

However, there are many who cannot afford the high price to see the race live and get the chance to enjoy the racing action from the comfort of their homes. The race will host the Sprint for the second time this year and give the fans more opportunities to watch competitive action. Below is the list of some of the broadcasters who will broadcast the racing action:

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN, ESPN Deportes

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Azerbaijan - AzTV, Idman Azerbaijan

Fans can obtain further information about the broadcast from their local broadcasters, who will showcase the race this weekend. They can also live stream each session on the F1TV app by paying for a subscription to the content.

