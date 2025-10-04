2025 F1 Singapore GP Qualifying Results: Starting Grid for the Race

Formula 1 returned to East Asia with the 2025 Singapore GP as George Russell claimed the pole at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The Mercedes driver pulled off a brilliant final flying lap to deny Max Verstappen the pole for Sunday's race.

Russell, in his final attempt, clocked in 1:29.198 on the timesheet to grab his second pole of the season. Verstappen tried to snatch the pole in his last attempt, but the Red Bull star gave up before the final corner.

With this, the Singapore GP saw four different pole sitters in the last four years. Championship leader, Oscar Piastri, positioned himself in P3, ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

Lando Norris managed P5, ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton's teammate, Charles Leclerc, managed P7, while Isack Hadjar fetched P8. Oliver Bearman and Fernando Alonso wrapped up the P9 and P10 starting positions, respectively.

Here is the total grid line-up for the 2025 Singapore GP:

#1 George Russell (Mercedes)

#2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

#3 Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

#4 Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

#5 Lando Norris (McLaren)

#6 Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

#7 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

#8 Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)

#9 Oliver Bearman (Haas)

#10 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

#11 Nico Hulkenberg (Kick Sauber)

#12 Alex Albon (Williams)

#13 Carlos Sainz (Williams)

#14 Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

#15 Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)

#16 Gabriel Bortoleto ( Kick Sauber)

#17 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

#18 Franco Colapinto (Alpine)

#19 Esteban Ocon (Haas)

#20 Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

Singapore GP pole sitter let his feelings known after stellar qualifying

George Russell shared his thoughts after claiming the pole at the 2025 Singapore GP. Speaking in the post-race interview, here's what the Mercedes driver told Sky Sports F1:

Pole position qualifier George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team looks on in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Source: Getty Images

"Amazing to be on pole position. Yesterday was a very challenging day for many reasons, so it is great to come back and get a result. I knew there was potential in the car, Kimi was doing a great job and I was inspired by what he was doing."

Currently, George Russell is in P4 in the Driver's Standings with 212 points after 17 races and three Sprints. A win here in Singapore would reduce his gap to Max Verstappen, the driver in P3.

