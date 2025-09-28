2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast this weekend?

The F1 circus will return to host the annual Singapore Grand Prix next weekend to mark the start of the flyaway races for the end of the 2025 season. The original night race of the sport is arguably one of the most popular races of the season.

Ad

The Singapore Grand Prix was initially introduced to the F1 calendar in 2008 and has been a mainstay ever since, and has not been held just twice, in 2020 and 2021, due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Heading into the 2025 Singapore GP, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has set the season alight with his back-to-back victories in Monza and Baku. His triumphs have piqued the curiosity of rivals and fans alike in their anticipation to see if he can mount on a late-season charge in the title race.

Ad

Trending

The race under the lights of the vibrant city is a test of the physical and mental capabilities of the teams and drivers alike, as it pushes to the extreme in hot and humid conditions. Over the years, weather has also played a role in the race weekend, with the event always providing some drama at the start of the race.

As per Williams.com, below is the weather forecast for the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix:

Ad

Friday - FP1 and FP2

Forecast: Scattered rains throughout the day

Temperature: 30C / 86F, feels like 40C / 104F

Chance of precipitation: 40%

Saturday - FP3 and Qualifying

Forecast: Light rain showers

Temperature: 29C / 84F, feels like 37C / 98F

Chance of precipitation: 32%

Sunday - Race

Forecast: Overcast conditions for the main race.

Temperature: 28C / 82F, feels like 37C / 98F

Chance of precipitation: 21%

McLaren boss determined to stop Max Verstappen ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella stated that he was hopeful that they as a team could bounce back in the hot and humid conditions in Singapore, but believed that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen would be a contender as well.

Ad

Speaking with Autosport, the Italian engineer reflected and said:

"We have already seen in Monza that they improved, because the way they won Monza was something more, in our assessment, than simply a car that adapts well at low drag. They were fast in the corners, medium speed and low speed corners, fast in the straights, and we know that Max, when he has a competitive car, can deliver strong weekends.

Ad

"We will see now in Singapore, which should be more of one in which we should perform well. Hopefully, we can go back to fighting for victories, and then we will see how the rest of the championship will unfold. But definitely, Max is in contention. We knew it, and we got confirmation."

Max Verstappen has never won the Singapore Grand Prix in his career, while McLaren triumphed in the street race last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More