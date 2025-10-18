2025 F1 United States GP Qualifying Results: Starting Grid for the Race

After Saturday's Sprint, it was time for the qualifying for Sunday's big United States GP race. Max Verstappen, who was having a stellar weekend, ended up on pole yet again, as he denied Lando Norris the pole at the Circuit of The Americas.
The Dutchman pulled off 1:32.510 on the timesheet to see himself on the pole. He was nearly three-tenths faster than Norris, his Championship rival. Oscar Piastri, the championship leader, managed P6 and was nearly six-tenths slower than Verstappen.
Charles Leclerc managed P3, ahead of George Russell. Lewis Hamilton managed P5, while Kimi Antonelli will line up in P7. Oliver Bearman, Carlos Sainz, and Fernando Alonso wrapped the top 10 starting positions.
Here's the full grid line-up for Sunday's United States GP race:
#1 Max Verstappen - Red Bull
# 2 Lando Norris - McLaren
#3 Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
#4 George Russell - Mercedes
#5 Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
#6 Oscar Piastri - McLaren
#7 Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
#8 Oliver Bearman - Haas
#9 Carlos Sainz - Williams
#10 Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin
#11 Nico Hulkenberg - Kick Sauber
#12 Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls
#13 Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull
#14 Pierre Gasly - Alpine
#15 Franco Colapinto - Alpine
#16 Gabriel Bortoleto - Kick Sauber
#17 Esteban Ocon - Haas
#18 Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
#19 Alex Albon - Williams
#20 Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls
United States GP pole sitter let his feelings known after stellar qualifying
Max Verstappen, the pole sitter at the United States GP, shared his thoughts after the qualifying session. Speaking to the media, here's what the Dutchman said:
"It [Qualifying] was good, in every segment the car was good, the car was very strong. It is very hot, very strong winds as well. We couldn't do our last run, a very messy out-lap but luckily we didn't need it."
Prior to the qualifying on Saturday, Verstappen claimed the sprint win as he finished ahead of George Russell. He started the race from the pole and went on to take the chequered flag from P1.
After 18 races and four sprints, Max Verstappen is in P3 with 281 points. He is currently trailing Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris by 55 and 33 points. A win here at the Circuit of The Americas will reduce the gap further.