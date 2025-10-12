2025 F1 US GP: What is the weather forecast?

F1 will return to the United States later this week for the 2025 edition of the US GP, held at the Circuit of the Americas. This is predicted to be yet another exciting race, considering the competition at the top of the Drivers' Championship.

The air and the weather around the circuits largely characterize Formula 1 races. Races that run too hot turn out to be disastrous for the cars, as it affects their engines, braking, and most commonly, the tire wear. These are the reasons why F1 teams spend hours before a race weekend analyzing the weather predictions and then shaping their strategies.

Heading into Texas for the race, the temperatures are expected to be hotter, despite the changing weather. There seems to be no chance of any precipitation throughout the three days, and the drivers could be focusing more on tire management, owing to the rising mercury.

Here are the complete weather predictions for the 2025 F1 US GP:

Friday:

Maximum Temperature - 34°C

Minimum Temperature - 20°C

Wind speeds - 11km/h

Precipitation Probability - 10%

Saturday:

Maximum Temperature - 35°C

Minimum Temperature - 22°C

Wind speeds - 13 km/h

Precipitation Probability - 25%

Sunday:

Maximum Temperature - 34°C

Minimum Temperature - 15°C

Wind speeds - 7 km/h

Precipitation Probability - 0%

What are the official timings for the 2025 F1 US GP?

The race in Texas will prove to be suitable for a majority of the fans living in the United States and surrounding regions, with the race start set in the afternoon, and the sessions surrounding the same time. For fans in the UK, they might have to prepare to watch the sessions during supper, and for most of Asia, the race would be around midnight.

Here are the complete track timings for the 2025 F1 US GP (12-hour format, Central Time):

Friday:

Free Practice: 12:30 - 13:30

Sprint Qualifying: 16:30 - 17:14

Saturday:

Sprint: 12:00 - 12:30

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00

Sunday:

Race: 14:00 onwards

Here are the timings for different regions around the world:

Session BST ET IST Free Practice 18:30 13:30 23:00 Sprint Qualifying 22:30 17:30 03:00 Sprint 18:00 13:00 22:30 Qualifying 22:00 17:00 02:30 Race 20:00 15:30 00:30

The 2025 edition of the F1 US GP is expected to be an exciting race, considering the thin margins that divide the drivers at the top. While the track temperatures might give an upper hand to McLaren, other teams have managed to close up the gap to them, too. With Max Verstappen also being considered a contender for the Drivers' World Championship, it would be interesting to see what changes Red Bull Racing bring to their cars.

